Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for delivering meth with child

Jun. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of delivering methamphetamine while babysitting a 3-year-old girl was sentenced to state prison Friday.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Ronald Kent, 45, last known address as Lincoln Street, to four years, six months to 14 years in state prison. A jury convicted Kent on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child following a two day trial in March.

Kent, who defended himself with an attorney on stand-by, was acquitted on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility and tampering with evidence.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Vice and Narcotics Unit, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Wilkes-Barre police arranged to buy methamphetamine via text message with Kent on Oct. 16, 2019, according to court records.

Kent agreed to deliver methamphetamine in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets in exchange for cash and 128 gig SD memory cards, court records say.

Kent was accused of arriving in a Hyundai.

Shortly after the exchange, Kent was arrested during a traffic stop when the girl was located inside the vehicle, court records say.

The child's mother told police Kent was the babysitter while she was at work.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted.

Kent said during his sentencing hearing he plans to file an appeal.

In an unrelated case, Kent is scheduled for trial next week before President Judge Michael T. Vough on allegations he shot a man in the leg on Dean Court near Reese Park, Kingston, on Feb. 18, 2020.

The shooting victim underwent surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Kent is defending himself at his trial before Vough on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

