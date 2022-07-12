Wilkes-Barre man sentenced on firearm charge, stabbing juvenile

Jul. 12—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused of stabbing a juvenile and illegally possessing a firearm will spend up to seven years in state prison.

Tyquan Jamel Smith, 29, known as Whoopty, was accused by Wilkes-Barre police of luring a juvenile to an apartment at Sherman Hills where the youth was confronted about a missing firearm on March 10, 2021, according to court records.

The juvenile told police Smith forced him to strip his clothes and stand in a bathtub where Smith threatened to kill him with a rifle.

Another man in the apartment, Tayquan Edgarfran Jones, 37, known as Geetz, stabbed the teen in the abdomen during a struggle after Smith left the apartment, police alleged.

Smith returned to the apartment during the struggle and struck the teen several times with the butt-end of the rifle, court records say.

The juvenile didn't realize he sustained a stab wound until he left the apartment and collapsed when he made it back to his apartment. During a previous court proceeding, the teen said his intestines were exposed.

Smith appeared Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on an aggravated assault charge and unrelated charges of illegally possessing a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Smith was charged by city police who stopped him driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows at Old River Road and Maffett Street on May 7, 2020.

Smith fled the vehicle and initiated a foot chase. He was found hiding in a garage of a private residence.

Police said they recovered a .380-caliber handgun with a round in its chamber and loaded with five rounds inside the vehicle Smith abandoned, court records say.

Smith also stole an ex-girlfriend's vehicle on Feb. 10, 2021.

Smith fled the area after assaulting the teen at Sherman Hills. He was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Hagerstown, Md., on Aug. 27.

Smith said the nearly one year of being jailed waiting for his cases to be settled made him realize he did wrong.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin requested a state prison sentence due to the seriousness of the firearm charge and severe injuries sustained by the teen in the separate incidents.

Lupas sentenced Smith to three-to-seven years in state prison.

Jones, of Sherman Hills, was sentenced June 21 by Lupas to one-to-two years in prison and two years probation on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint related to the stabbing of the juvenile.