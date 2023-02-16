Wilkes-Barre man sentenced to jail for indecent assault of girl in Scranton

Feb. 15—A Wilkes-Barre man will spend nine to 23 1/2 months in the Lackawanna County Prison for sexually assaulting a preteen girl in Scranton in 2021.

Altawuan Tyrell Moore, 38, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Andy Jarbola after pleading guilty Sept. 27 to one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

In arresting Moore last February, city detectives said he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl and made her touch him inappropriately as he tried to force her into a sexual act in November 2021.

Moore will also be required to register as a sexual offender for 25 years.

— DAVID SINGLETON