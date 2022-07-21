Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for peddling cocaine

Jul. 21—WILKES-BARRE — There was a chance Timothy E. Johnson could have received several months in jail or a lengthy term of probation for trafficking cocaine.

But Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas noted Johnson's 2019 felony drug trafficking conviction, sentencing him Tuesday to two-to-four years in state prison. He was given credit for nine days time served at the county correctional facility.

Johnson, 45, also known as Ocean, was arrested by agents with the state Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation in October 2021 on allegations he was selling fentanyl and cocaine.

Court records say Johnson sold fentanyl at a location in Wilkes-Barre on April 7, 2021.

Several weeks after the drug sale, agents executed a search warrant at Johnson's residence on South Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, where they recovered six containers of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, two digital scales, packaging materials, two methamphetamine tablets, 14 credit cards and nearly $1,300 cash, court records say.

When agents served the search warrant, Johnson closed the door and ran into his residence. A boy was found residing inside the apartment.

Johnson appeared before Lupas to be sentenced on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He pled guilty to the charge May 23.

Johnson told Lupas he was changing his life, needing to support his family. He did apologize for his actions.

Lupas noted Johnson's conviction of delivering a controlled substance when he was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to three months in jail and 18 months probation on Feb. 26, 2019.

"He had an opportunity to change his ways; he hasn't properly done so," Lupas explained. "This wasn't a mistake. This was a decision; you want to deal with drugs, you take that risk of going to prison."