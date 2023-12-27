Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for role in city shooting

Dec. 27—WILKES-BARRE — The driver of a vehicle involved in an afternoon drive-by shooting just blocks from Public Square was sentenced to up to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Elijah Crawford, 22, of Walnut Street, Wilkes-Barre, to nine-to-18 months on a criminal conspiracy to commit felony assault. Crawford pled guilty to the aggravated assault charge Oct. 23.

The sentence allows Crawford to serve his time at the county correctional facility.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Crawford was operating a Nissan Sentra occupied by Syncire Deviner Nickens, 21, who fired multiple rounds at Tyvon Reed-Sykes in the area of Madison and Beaumont Streets, and the area of 199 N. Main St., near North Street, on March 8, 2022.

Reed-Sykes suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Madison and Beaumont streets, court records say.

Police suspected Reed-Sykes ran away after he was shot and was pursued by Crawford in the Nissan when Nickens fired additional rounds.

The Nissan was recovered by police in the area of 17 Beaumont St. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the front passenger door as a result of Reed-Sykes returning fire, court records say.

A Glock 9mm handgun and magazines for a 9mm and .40-caliber were recovered during the investigation.

Nickens was sentenced by Lupas to two years, six months to five years in state prison on an aggravated assault charge in August.

Reed-Sykes was sentenced by Lupas to 23-to-46 months in state prison on an aggravated assault charge in January.

Crawford was awarded 67 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served.