Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

Aug. 18—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who was part of a trio arrested during a methamphetamine sale was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Jason Lenahan, 44, of Poplar Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to two years, three months to four years, six months for possession with intent to deliver nearly 33 grams of methamphetamine. Lenahan pleaded guilty to the charge June 16.

Wilkes-Barre police along with Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre received information that David Michael Rodriguez, 40, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, and his girlfriend, Diana M. Yakabovicz, 43, of West Beatty Street, Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook Messenger to set up a drug sale, according to court records.

The drug sale was to take place in a parking lot on Sans Souci Parkway near the Crossroads in Hanover Township on Feb. 7.

Police and troopers set up surveillance of the parking lot and watched Rodriguez give a buyer a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine but was actually sea salt while Lenahan, in a separate sale, delivered a bag of methamphetamine for cash, court records say.

Rodriguez pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to sell a non-controlled substance and was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to nine months-to-23 months at the county correctional facility followed by two years probation on July 6.

Yakabovicz was placed in the diversionary treatment program.