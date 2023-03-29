Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman

Mar. 29—WILKES-BARRE — BJ William Reaves had nothing to say to the woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting outside a South Main Street tavern in 2018.

Reaves did ask a Times Leader reporter if his picture/video was going to be on TMZ.

Reaves, of North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 14 months to five years in state prison on two counts of indecent assault on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Reaves on the charges after deliberating less than one hour following a two day trial in October 2022.

Wilkes-Barre police say Reaves approached a woman outside 113 S. Main St., which was Bart & Urbys, on July 21, 2018.

Reaves engaged in a conversation with the woman before sexually assaulting her.

The woman was taking a break during a performance inside the tavern when she was sexually assaulted.

As Reaves opted to remain quiet at his sentencing hearing, the woman spoke about the impact the assault has on her.

She said she enjoyed going out to socialize and meeting new people but since the attack, she has trouble sleeping, flashbacks and recurrent nightmares.

"Now I'm afraid of strangers," the woman said.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger, who prosecuted Reaves, said he violated the woman, her body and her emotional state.

Reaves is subject to 25 years registration as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In an unrelated case, Reaves is scheduled to appear for trial before Judge David W. Lupas in April on allegations he robbed the driver of a Burgit City Taxi in the area of North Main and Union streets, and attempted to rob another Burgit driver on Carpenter Lane and Butler Street, Wilkes-Barre, on June 20, 2018.