Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for using patient's bank cards without permission

Sep. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A non-apologetic Shawn Michael Cook was sentenced to three years probation Friday for using bank and credit cards of a man diagnosed with cerebral palsy without permission.

Shawn Michael Cook, 26, was charged with his girlfriend, Tiffany Lynn Shotwell, 31, of Bowman Street, Wilkes-Barre, by Hanover Township police in April 2021.

Shotwell was a home health provider assisting the 71-year-old man who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, court records say.

Police alleged Shotwell and Cook used the man's bank and credit cards without authorization at fast food restaurants, pet stores, department stores, gasoline service stations and auto repair centers.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Cook to three years probation with the first three months on house arrest with electronic monitoring on a single count of access device fraud. He pled guilty to the charge Aug. 1.

Cook opted to remain quiet when given the chance to apologize by Vough.

Shotwell was sentenced earlier this year to three years probation on charges of access device fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property.

Cook and Shotwell were ordered by Vough to pay $8,280.43 in restitution to the victim.