A Wilkes-Barre man solicited sex from a minor. Honesdale Police were waiting for him.

Police arrested Tasean J. Muldrow, 27, of Wilkes-Barre on multiple felony charges relating to the solicitation of sex from a minor.

Muldrow was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest Tuesday, March 1 following Muldrow's preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Dunsinger. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m., March 9.

Court papers state the investigation began on February 3 when Muldrow allegedly made contact with a county detective working undercover as a 15-year-old boy for the PA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. "The detective was contacted by a twenty-seven-year-old man who initially identified himself as 'Shawn'," states a release from Howell's office. "Throughout the investigation, 'Shawn' was identified as Tasean J. Muldrow."

The undercover officer allegedly engaged Muldrow in conversation as this 15-year-old persona for several weeks. Topics of conversation included a desire to engage in various sexual activities, ultimately culminating in an agreement to meet in Honesdale on Feb. 28 to follow through on the sexual activities discussed in a virtual capacity.

Muldrow arrived at the meet-up at 6p.m., Monday— Police were waiting and took him into custody.

Howell thanked the Wayne County Detectives, Wayne County Sheriff and Honesdale Borough Police "...for their cooperation in this investigation and keeping the children of our community safe."

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Wilkes-Barre man arrested on child sex charges in Honesdale