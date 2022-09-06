Wilkes-Barre officer hit by gunfire during traffic stop

Sep. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A city police officer was hit by gunfire when a suspect fell and a gun he had discharged during a traffic stop late Sunday night, according to a police report.

Officer Mathew Ogden was struck in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jayquan Jordan of New York, was arraigned and charged with aggravated assault/serious injury, violation of the Firearms Act, carrying without a license, and evading arrest as well as numerous Vehicle Code violations and is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to the police report:

Jordan had displayed a firearm to security at a local night club and was observed striking several unoccupied vehicles when driving away from the club.

Police observed a silver vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on South Franklin Street just before 11:30 p.m. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle which eventually came to a stop in the area of Carey Avenue and Academy Street.

As Ogden approached, Jordan exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. Jordan, who appeared highly intoxicated, fell several times. The final time he fell, the gun discharged with the bullet striking Ogden in the leg.

Despite his injury, Ogden was able to take the suspect into custody until additional officers arrived.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office is investigating.