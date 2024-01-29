Wilkes-Barre police arrest man on child sexual assault allegations

Jan. 29—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested a man after two girls reported they were repeatedly sexually assaulted inside an apartment on North Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Scott Allen Miller, 53, was kicked out of the apartment at Sherman Hills when the allegations were learned by police on Jan. 18, court records say.

After Miller was evicted from the apartment, the two girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center.

Details of the interview allege Miller sexually assaulted the girls while their mother was away, court records say.

Miller is known to the girl's mother.

Miller was arraigned Friday by District Judge Joseph J. Carmody of West Pittston on five counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.