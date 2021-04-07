Wilkes-Barre police investigating shots fired on Carey Avenue

Apr. 7—Wilkes-Barre police are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responding to the 200 block of Carey Avenue took two people into custody following the shooting reported around 2:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the gunfire.

Northbound traffic on Carey Avenue was routed up Wood Street prior to police clearing the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058