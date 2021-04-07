Wilkes-Barre police investigating shots fired on Carey Avenue

Jim Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Apr. 7—Wilkes-Barre police are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responding to the 200 block of Carey Avenue took two people into custody following the shooting reported around 2:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the gunfire.

Northbound traffic on Carey Avenue was routed up Wood Street prior to police clearing the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

Recommended Stories

  • Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law

    While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens. “We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures,” Ridley said during his annual State of the Masters news conference on the eve of the opening round. There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to show its displeasure with new voting restrictions that were signed into law two weeks ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

  • Don't tell your cable company, but this antenna can save you a bundle—and it's 60 percent off

    Add over-the-air options to your streaming selection with this fantastic deal.

  • EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote count

    Amazon is known for quick delivery. The final day for the nearly 6,000 workers in Bessemer, Alabama, to cast their ballots was more than a week ago. Labor organizers hope a win in Bessemer will inspire thousands of workers nationwide — and not just at Amazon — to consider unionizing.

  • Bills' Allen: vaccine decision should be personal choice

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still debating whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and believes the decision be left to a personal choice. Allen shared his views during an hour-long interview on The Ringer podcast hosted by Kyle Brandt on Wednesday, when asked about the NFL not mandating its players be vaccinated. Allen’s comments come at a time President Joe Biden pushed up a deadline to April 19 for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines, while warning Americans the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • Exclusive: UK is prepared to confront Putin’s ‘private army’, says Defence Secretary

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant

    Thailand has confirmed its first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., raising the likelihood that it is facing a new wave of the pandemic, a senior doctor said Wednesday. The variant was found in blood samples from 24 people in a new cluster of cases involving customers of nightlife venues in the capital, Bangkok, said Dr. Yong Pooworavan, a virologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Simon Pegg says he was 'a wreck' while shooting 'Mission: Impossible III' due to alcoholism

    Simon Pegg stars as Benji Dunn in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise alongside Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan.

  • This Coach Outlet clearance sale has bags up to 70% off with an extra 15% off code

    This Coach Outlet clearance sale features markdowns of up to 75% with an extra 15% off on purses, shoes and more—but you can only shop it through today.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • South Korea suspends AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 amid European review

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review, while approving a Johnson & Johnson shot in a bid to speed up its inoculation rollout. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is due to announce the results of a review on whether some cases of blood clotting in adults may be linked to the AstraZeneca shot. Global controversy over the efficacy and side-effects of some COVID-19 vaccines has caused some delays in South Korea's vaccination campaign, which kicked off in late February with the goal of reaching herd immunity in November.

  • This upright squat rowing machine has more than 22,000 reviews—and it's only $90

    This upright rowing machine will give you a full-body workout and correct your squat form—and it's at a steep discount.

  • UK PM urges calm as Belfast protesters hijack bus, attack police

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply concerned" by the violence, which has injured dozens of police officers in recent days as protesters burned cars and hurled petrol bombs at police. The violence comes amid growing frustration among many in the pro-British unionist community at new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that resulted from Britain's exit from the European Union.