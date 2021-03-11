Wilkes-Barre police search for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—Wilkes-Barre police on Wednesday night were searching for a dark gray Hyundai Tucson Ultimate in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded a man earlier in the day on Lynch Lane near Moyallen Street.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times and was found lying alongside a house following the 1 p.m. gunfire.

"It appears to be a dispute between people who know each other," police Chief Joseph Coffay said.

The victim was conscious and alert upon police arrival and was being treated at a local hospital Wednesday night.

The vehicle police are searching for will be missing the passenger side front window that was damaged during the shooting, police said.

Police asked local auto body shop and automotive glass shops to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which likely is a model year between 2019-2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Joe Mangan at 570-208-6688 or message police on Facebook.

Contact the writer:

bkalinowski@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2055; @cvbobkal

