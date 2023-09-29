Wilkes-Barre police seek information involving 2020 fatal shooting

Sep. 29—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are seeking information related to the fatal shooting of Maurice Antowne Dillon inside a South Franklin Street residence in 2020.

Dillon, 34, was found unresponsive inside 499 S. Franklin St. at about 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2020. Dillon was initially treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds by city emergency medical technicians before being transported to a local hospital where he died.

At the time of the shooting, detectives believed Dillon met with several people inside his residence. During that meeting, one or more of those inside engaged in a shooting, according to previous published reports.

Detectives believe the gunman was known to Dillon.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4228.