Wilkes-Barre shuts down suspected drug house

Mar. 31—WILKES-BARRE — The city on Wednesday shut down a suspected drug house after police, serving a search warrant earlier this week, found it filled with trash and uninhabitable.

A "Notice to Vacate the Premises" was posted for the first-floor apartment at 101 Old River Road following an inspection by the City Health Department. The property must remain vacant until the Health Department approves it for occupancy.

Property owners John and Catherine Nesler of Oldfield Road, Shavertown will be cited for operating an unlicensed and uninspected rental unit, Mayor George Brown said in a press release.

Efforts to reach the Neslers were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Brown said the notice was part of a new program to highlight properties posted by the City Health Department for serious code violations. The owners will be identified and their names and addresses also will be made public.

Wilkes-Barre Police Monday were dispatched to the apartment Monday afternoon for a complaint by a woman who alleged she was assaulted by Rassan Hoskins. He was taken into custody after he was seen entering and exiting the apartment.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Hoskins for allegedly failing to appear in court on Dec. 6 on drunken driving charges filed by state police at Wilkes-Barre.

City police executed a search warrant and found the first-floor apartment to be in deplorable condition. Court papers said police found approximately 1,010 packets of fentanyl/heroin, digital scales and packaging materials. The papers said suspected fentanyl was found in a jacket worn by Hoskins.

The court papers also said packaged edible marijuana, a grinder, joint butts and a firearm were located in a bedroom closet. Hoskins has a prior conviction, preventing him for possessing a firearm, the court papers said.

Hoskins, 33, was arraigned on drug and weapons charges Tuesday. He was unable to post $100,000 bail and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

