Wilkes-Barre Township police charge man, 74, with arson

Mar. 2—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police charged a Wilkes-Barre man with setting a fire inside 81 Nicholson St. last month.

Michael Paul Martin, 74, of South Hancock Street, admitted to setting the fire with a cigarette on Feb. 13, according to court records.

Martin was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of arson, reckless burning, criminal trespass and risking a catastrophe. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Police in court records say firefighters from Wilkes-Barre Township responded to the residence for a fire at about 7:45 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from a broken window.

The first firefighter on scene entered the building and encountered Martin who was taken outside.

A fire extinguisher was used to put out the flames.

Police in court records say an end table, carpet and other items near the front door burned.

Martin began walking away when he was stopped by a police officer.

Police in court records stated Martin was not permitted to be inside the unoccupied residence that had no heat, electricity or water service.

Martin agreed to an interview with police as he claimed he accidentally started the fire with a cigarette, court records say.

Police allege a coat belonging to Martin was found inside the residence. The coat contained a lighter, a pack of matches and court paperwork.