Wilkes-Barre Twp. police nab kidnapping suspect at Walmart

Nov. 22—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Township police Tuesday arrested a man at Walmart who police say had abducted a woman and child in Virginia.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook site:

"On Nov. 22, 2022, Wilkes Barre Township Police were contacted by investigators in Virginia regarding a female and her child that had been kidnapped. The suspect used a weapon and had taken to Pennsylvania against their will.

"Investigators stated that they received information that the suspect and victims were currently in the Wilkes Barre Township Wal Mart and police responded.

"Undercover SIU Detective observed the male in Walmart, he walked away from the victim, and officers from patrol took him into custody without incident. The child and mother were unharmed.

"Several customers approached management and stated that there was an active shooter and/or a person running around with a gun in the store. At no time was there a gunman loose in the store, nor an active shooter."

Wilkes-Barre Township Detective Robert Capparell said the suspect, Christos Sotirelis of Stuart, VA, was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility due to lack of ability to pay $250,000 bail. He will await extradition.

