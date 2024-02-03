Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center rallies for change

WILKES-BARRE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An informational picket was held earlier Friday outside of a local Veterans Medical Center.

Their goal was to share what they say is going on inside of the center.

Those who rallied outside of Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center for several hours rallied with purpose.

They are hoping to send a message to representatives in Washington DC about funding hoping for better pay and to fill their many openings.

It was called an informational rally but there was a strong message members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1699 wanted to get out.

AFGE represents Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center where they argue management is underpaying workers and underproviding for veterans.

“We wanted to make sure folks are aware that the people who work here are vets, and are taking care of vets, doing that most valuable work for the people that have sacrificed so much. Those employees deserve the resources to take care of that solemn oath with their brothers and sisters,” explained Don Drewett the legislative/political organizer at AFGE District III.

Much of the rally Friday revolved around employees’ pay or the lack of it. Workers say Wilkes-Barre VAMC management refuses to grant local pay adjustments.

“We are one of the lowest-paid nursing agencies across the country for the VA system. We need to be valued for where we live locally and the work we do daily,” said Janet Oborski the president of AFGE Local 1699.

Workers believe the salary disagreements have resulted in a staffing shortage, specifically with nurses.



Less nurses on hand means less care for those who need it.

“We need people to be well rested and making fair pay doing it so we can retain great nursing and great physicians and providers in treating our veterans daily,” continued Oborski.

“When you’re down as many positions as they are here, it impacts care and it contradicts the mission of the VA,” added Drewett.

“The people doing the work, the boots on the ground, need the resources to honor our commitment to the vets,” continued Drewett.

What these ralliers say they’re really looking for is the respect of congressional leaders who have the ability to help with their funding.

