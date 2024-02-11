Wilkes County unveils Black History Wall of Fame

Wilkes County, Ga. (WJBF) – Wilkes County unveiled its first Black History Wall of Fame this Black History Month.

It’s located at Wing Kingh To-Go on Whitehall Street in Washington, Georgia.

The wall was dedicated to the late Mr. and Mrs. Eddie and Kay Finnell. They were known to be pillars in the community and are retired teachers who adopted many kids.

Wing Kingh To-Go is own and operated by Sherman Gartrell.

The Wall of Fame was created by Lakia Cullars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.