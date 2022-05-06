Wilkes student charged with possession of child pornography

May 6—WILKES-BARRE — A cybertip on a reported upload of a child pornography to a Twitter account in October led to the arrest Thursday of a Wilkes University student.

The state Office of Attorney General charged Shane Davidson with 28 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Davidson, 22, was arraigned by District Justice Richard Cronauer and, unable to post $100,000 bail, was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Wilkes spokeswoman Gabrielle D'Amico confirmed Davidson is a student, but added his status is under review given the allegations against him.

Agents from the AG's Office obtained a search warrant for Davidson's on-campus apartment on East South Street and served it at approximately 7:14 a.m. Thursday. When no one responded to multiple announcements law enforcement officers were at the door and Wilkes University Police used a key to open the door and let in the agents, arrest papers said.

The agents found Davidson and a roommate asleep in a bedroom. They identified Davidson and advised him of the search warrant, taking him and the roommate into the living room until the residence was checked for other occupants, the arrest papers said.

Davidson was provided clothes and shoes and taken to the Wilkes University Police Department interview room located next to the apartment building. He was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators, the arrest papers said.

Initially, Davidson denied knowing anything about having child pornography on his Twitter account, saying he could not access due to it being hacked, arrest papers said. He later admitted agents would find the material on his Apple iPhone 11 located on his bed, arrest papers said.

Investigators previewed the iPhone and found at least 28 images of child pornography and 27 depicted either indecent contact or prepubescence, the arrest papers said.

Cronauer set Davidson's preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. on May 17.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.