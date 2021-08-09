Wilkins man claimed to be policeman during traffic stop, troopers say

Aug. 9—A Wilkins man was arrested Friday after police said he claimed to be a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop with a state trooper, according to court papers.

Jonathan Matthew Kauric II, 38, who also lists a Mt. Pleasant address, is charged with impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, false identification to police and several summary traffic violations.

Police said they pulled over a Honda Accord just before 11 a.m. on Route 30 near the intersection of Portal Lane in North Huntingdon for an inoperable tail light and expired inspection, according to court papers. The driver, later identified as Kauric, got out of the car and walked toward the patrol unit, investigators said.

A video recording of the stop showed that Kauric claimed to be a police officer when the trooper asked for his driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. Kauric was hostile toward the trooper during the stop and repeatedly said "don't you have anything better to do" and "you must be really bored today," according to court papers.

He could not provide the trooper with any law enforcement identification but claimed to be part of a team investigating police misconduct in the area. Authorities said Kauric did not have employment listed through the state and hadn't been certified through the Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission.

When reached Monday, Kauric said he had no comment.

"I plead the Fifth (Amendment) on whatever they're saying, it's all fabricated charges," he said.

He was arraigned Friday night and is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. An Aug. 11 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .