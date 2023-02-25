Wilkins Township police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

The Wilkins Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jayshawn Fountain, 17, was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Police said Fountain’s guardian spoke with him at 2:45 p.m. while he was leaving Propel in Braddock Hills. His backpack was found in Wilkinsburg and his guardian said they believe he was in Wilkinsburg to transfer to another bus but didn’t know where he would be going.

Fountain was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with orange accents and fur around the hood and a Propel school uniform.

Police said Fountain is known to frequent Wilkinsburg and the City of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information about Fountain’s location is asked to contact the Wilkins Township Police Department or Allegheny County 911.

