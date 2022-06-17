Wilkinsburg man arrested after police recognize his unusual gait

A Wilkinsburg man is behind bars after he was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

The man is accused of committing burglaries at a condo complex in Bethel Park.

Police say they were able to connect the man to the crimes with the help of a jitney driver and the suspect’s unusual gait.

