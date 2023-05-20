Wilkinsburg man charged with attempted homicide after shooting outside gas station

A Wilkinsburg man is facing two attempted homicide charges after an early Friday morning shooting outside a gas station.

According to a criminal complaint, police were first called to the Marathon gas station on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg just after 1:00 a.m. Friday for an argument between a man and a woman. When they got there, they found an argument of a different kind.

According to the complaint, there was a shouting match involving two men and a woman in the gas station parking lot.

It’s then, police say, they saw a man shoot multiple times at the other man and the woman.

Police say the shooter ran from the gas station to neighboring Ross Avenue. They found him crouching against a house.

They arrested 49-year-old David Everett. According to the complaint, the victims in this incident don’t know Everett. They told police he walked over to them and was yelling.

“I’m afraid to walk past the gas station. I’m afraid to walk down the street, but I have to,” Patricia Burris told Channel 11. She’s a sixth-generation resident of Wilkinsburg.

“People that care, there’s nothing they can do, like poor people like me. I can’t do anything. Just pray and walk,” she said.

While no one was shot, the woman involved was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a rapid heart rate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Homeless man found stabbed to death, Pittsburgh police say Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver County will be in ‘shutdown mode’ for weeks to come Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges VIDEO: Victim identified, suspect named in fatal Neville Township shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts