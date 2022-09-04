Wilkinsburg man wanted in connection with police seizure of more than $120,000 worth of drugs

Sep. 4—Police are looking for a Wilkinsburg man who they say had more than $120,000 worth of drugs at his home during a search of his house Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued that day for Douglas Curry, 58, on charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses.

Curry came onto the radar of authorities in June when police reported finding crack cocaine on him during a traffic stop. No charges were filed.

Wilkinsburg police said they continued watching Curry throughout the summer with the help of agents from the state Attorney General's office and Penn Hills detectives. During Friday's search, police said they seized cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, black tar heroin, crystal methamphetamine, K2 and marijuana from his Clark Street home.

They also found a revolver and $30,000, according to a news release. Curry was not home at the time of the search, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A woman who was there is facing similar charges. India N. Hill, 34, of Wilkinsburg, posted $20,000 bail and was released Saturday from the Allegheny County Jail, according to online court records. She did not have an attorney listed. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15.

