Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority warns customers of ‘potential billing anomaly’

If you’re a Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority customer, you may want to check your monthly bills.

The WPJWA announced that they recently transitioned to a new payment processing and billing format, and because of the transition, some customers may have incorrect information on their bills.

The company said they believe a small amount of customers are effected and staff is working to resolve the “billing anomaly.”

“We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience. We are dedicated to delivering accurate bills and continually working to improve our services,” WPJWA said.

If customers believe that they have incorrect information on their bill, they’re encouraged to contact WPJWA customer service at 412-243-6200 or custserv@wpjwa.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police overnight staffing to be reduced Parent arrested at school ignored conference, tried to eat lunch with son, California district says UPMC travel nurses say their pay was cut by 15% VIDEO: Car stolen during Pittsburgh home invasion found in Westmoreland County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts