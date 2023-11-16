Wilkinsburg Police Department holding annual Gun Buy Back event this weekend

The Wilkinsburg Police Department is holding it’s annual Gun Buy Back event this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. at 605 Ross Avenue.

Those interested can bring handguns and rifles, no questions asked, and receive a Giant Eagle gift certificate.

A $50 certificate will be given for handguns and $25 for a rifle.

The department is also collecting ammunition, knives, hand grenades and brass knuckles. No compensation will be given for these items.

Anyone bringing items must be at least 21 years old.

