Wilkinsburg police searching for missing, endangered man

Wilkinsburg police are searching for a missing man who was last seen about a week and a half ago.

Police said Mannar Kadhim, 41, has mental health issues and is considered endangered.

Kadhim lives in Wilkinsburg and is known to frequent Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg late evening on Nov. 11.

Kadhim is 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, tan boots and a blue winter hat.

If you see Kadhim, you are asked to call the Wilkinsburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 412-244-1019 or 412-244-0627.

