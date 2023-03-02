Wilkinson County jail captain charged with sexual assault of inmate, GBI says

The GBI arrested a Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office captain Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting an inmate, officials said.

Thomas Earl “Buster” King, 57, of McIntyre allegedly assaulted the same inmate twice back in December, according to court documents.

The inmate had been in jail since August. Other inmates noticed the relationship between King and the inmate changing and reported it, the GBI said.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate King Dec. 16.

The GBI presented evidence to a grand jury Monday, who issued an indictment for the arrest of King. He was charged with two counts of sexual contact with an employee or agent and two counts of violation of oath of office, according to a statement from the GBI.

King turned himself in to the Wilkinson County jail Tuesday and was given a bond of $20,000, court documents said.

The GBI was still investigating the incident Wednesday and will give the case to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office to prosecute.