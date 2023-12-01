Wilko: First new stores reopen in Devon

Queues at the store in Plymouth on Friday morning

Two Wilko stores that closed after the chain collapsed have reopened under new ownership in Devon.

The Plymouth and Exeter branches opened their doors at 09:00 GMT and are the first to do so nationally following Wilko's collapse in August.

In September, the brand was bought by The Range in a deal understood to be worth £5m.

Employees at the previous Plymouth store were given priority in applying for positions at the Armada Way site.

The company said 30 of the 42 previous team members were returning to their positions, including the manager.

The chain was purchased by The Range following its collapse into administration in August

The Plymouth location was officially opened by the Lord Mayor councillor Mark Shayer and Lady Mayoress Samantha Shayer.

Changes include a paint mixing service on-site.

Store manager David Prout said: "We're thrilled to be opening the doors of one of the first new Wilko stores and anticipate a great response from past and future Plymouth customers alike."

The Exeter store in the Guildhall Shopping Centre was opened by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, councillor Kevin Mitchell.

The company said a third of the staff in that location were previous Wilko team members.

On the 8 December, a third Wilko will reopen in Luton's Arndale Centre. Others will follow later this year and in 2024.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.