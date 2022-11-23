Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

FILE - Wilko Johnson at his home in West Cliff on Sea, England, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013. Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died it was announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was 75. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75.

A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England.

Born John Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island, a marshy, industrial oil town in England’s River Thames estuary. He studied Anglo-Saxon literature at Newcastle University and worked as a schoolteacher before forming Dr. Feelgood with other local friends.

At a time of flamboyant glam and indulgent prog rock, they played a then-unfashionable brand of blues and R&B, dressed in cheap suits that made them look, Johnson said later, like “shoddy bank robbers."

Johnson helped give Dr. Feelgood a dangerous edge with his choppy, relentless guitar style and thousand-yard glare — a look terrifying enough to earn him a role later in life as silent executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on “Game of Thrones.”

The anarchic outfit inspired bands who would soon drive the U.K. punk explosion, and teetered on the edge of global fame, scoring a U.K. No. 1 album, tours of the U.S. and a deal with CBS records. Then in 1977 Johnson walked out amid friction with charismatic lead singer Lee Brilleaux, who died in 1994.

Johnson later said that if the band had been able to follow its managers’ instructions to behave, “I’m pretty sure we’d be multimillionaires. But we didn’t. We were geezers from Canvey Island. We were great friends, and we fell out.”

Johnson went on to perform with Ian Dury’s band, the Blockheads, and spent years playing to a devoted fanbase, largely in the U.K. and Japan.

In 2012, Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told it was terminal. The prospect of death unexpectedly revived his creative energies. He declined chemotherapy, decided to go on one last tour, and recorded a “final” album, “Going Back Home,” with Roger Daltrey of The Who.

“I suddenly found myself in a position where nothing matters anymore,” he told the Associated Press in 2013. “I’m a miserable so-and-so normally ... I’d be worrying about the taxman or all the things that we worry about that get in the way of the real things. And suddenly it doesn’t matter. All of that doesn’t matter.

“You walk down the street and you feel intensely alive. You’re `Oh, look at that leaf!′ You’re looking around and you think, `I’m alive. Ain’t it amazing?’”

In another twist, a fan who was also a cancer specialist offered to help. After surgery to remove a 3-kilogram (6.6-pound) tumor, Johnson announced in 2014 he was cancer-free. He released another album, “Blow Your Mind,” in 2018, and played gigs with his Wilko Johnson Band until last month.

Johnson is survived by his sons Simon and Matthew and grandson Dylan.

Recommended Stories

  • Dr Feelgood star Wilko Johnson has died 10 years after cancer diagnosis

    The guitarist was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer in 2013 and told he only had months to live.

  • Columbia teen awaiting murder trial faces new charges after threatening official, SLED says

    The Midlands native faces new charges after an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

  • Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

    The team announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.

  • Sheng Thao makes history as first Hmong American mayor of Oakland

    Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao has declared victory in the city’s mayoral race, making history as the first Hmong American woman to lead a major U.S. city. Thao, 37, claimed victory over fellow city council member Loren Taylor after leading with 50.30 percent of the votes under Oakland’s ranked-choice voting system, making her the city’s youngest mayor elected in 75 years. “It’s been a long journey, and I’m incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me,” Thao said.

  • Gloria Steinem on Her Friendship with Meghan Markle: 'She Is Different from the Picture of Her in the Media'

    The Duchess of Sussex and the feminist icon's friendship is still going strong, Steinem told PEOPLE

  • Steve Hackett, Wishbone Ash, Marillion Confirmed For 2024 ‘Cruise To The Edge’

    The five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise will sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl and visit Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

  • Michigan man charged with violent threats against House Democrat from California and FBI director

    The Flint-area man had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said.

  • ‘It’s almost like the Roaring Twenties after the 1918 flu’: This Thanksgiving, people are traveling as if it’s 2019

    Airports and roads may be “jam-packed” this year, according to the American Automobile Association. It estimates that 53.6 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving weekend, reaching 98% of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel. “Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel.

  • Justice Thurgood Marshall's wife 'Cissy' Marshall dies at 94

    Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall who worked alongside the civil rights champion at the NAACP, died Tuesday at the age of 94, the Supreme Court announced. Marshall’s husband became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer in which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. Cecilia Suyat was born in Hawaii on July 20, 1928.

  • Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

    The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The official said hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.

  • DK Metcalf ‘not trippin’ at NFL-high unsportsmanlike fine, for protesting to an official

    Metcalf’s $29,785 fine for not getting a pass-interference foul on Tampa Bay is $6,000 more than any other such NFL fine in 2022.

  • Apple Says Your iPhone's Usage Data is Anonymous, but New Tests Say That's Not True

    A new test of how Apple gathers usage data from iPhones has found that the company collects personally identifiable information while explicitly promising not to.

  • FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games

    The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina's shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe. England and Iran went into the 15th minute of stoppage time in the first half Monday and the referee added almost 14 minutes in the second half.

  • Giant Goldfish Weighing 67 Lbs. Caught by Fisherman – See the Photos!

    Nicknamed "The Carrot," the goldfish was caught in the same French fishery it was released into 20 years ago

  • Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash

    A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he was reckless when he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a shopping center in the town of Hingham, southeast of Boston, when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents.

  • 200 lbs of marijuana and over $350,000 seized in Hamilton and Wayne Township; 3 in custody

    Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed two search warrants after 4 months of investigation into the suspects.

  • UK court rejects Scottish independence vote bid

    STORY: In 2014, Scots rejected ending the more-than 300-year-old union with England by 55% to 45%, but independence campaigners have argued the vote two years later for Britain to leave the European Union, which the majority of Scottish voters opposed, has materially changed the circumstances.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), announced earlier this year that she intended to hold an advisory independence vote on Oct. 19, 2023, but that it had to be lawful and internationally recognized.The Scottish government's most senior law officer had asked the UK Supreme Court whether the Scottish government could pass legislation paving the way for an advisory second referendum without the approval of the UK parliament.The court ruled it could not.Sturgeon wrote on Twitter she was disappointed by the ruling but that she would respect it, adding that the case for Scottish independence was only strengthened by a UK Supreme Court ruling.

  • Ukraine recovers bodies of 33 soldiers from occupied territories

    Ukraine recovered the bodies of 33 deceased Ukrainian soldiers on Nov. 22, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said on Telegram.

  • Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

    "I don’t have to work another day in my life," the "Fancy" rapper revealed in a tweet.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns challenge to Seattle's hotel worker insurance mandate

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to a 2018 Seattle law requiring hotels to pay for health insurance for low-wage workers pursued by a business group that argued the measure violated a federal law that regulates employee benefits. The justices declined to hear an appeal by a group called the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) of a lower court's ruling that upheld the law. Democratic-governed Seattle's law requires larger hotel operators to provide up to $1,375 a month in insurance benefits or direct payments to workers.