Wilko rescue deal fails sparking huge job loss fears

A rescue deal for High Street chain Wilko has collapsed, leaving the future of thousands of jobs uncertain.

The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, planned to keep up to 300 Wilko shops open, but his bid failed as rising costs complicated the deal.

It leaves the future of more than 10,000 workers and hundreds of stores uncertain.

Some of Wilko's remaining stores could be sold to rival retailers, such as Poundland or The Range.

Administrators are expected to announce the details of job losses and store closures in the coming days.

The cash-strapped chain announced in August it had collapsed into administration, raising concerns over the futures of its 12,500 workers.

Administrators at PwC have already announced that some 1,016 redundancies would be made at 52 shops across the country that will close.

Another 299 redundancies have taken place at its two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, while more than 260 redundancies have been made at its support centre.

Proposals put forward by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman were reportedly hampered by the costs and difficulties thrown up by the need to overhaul Wilko's supply chains.

In a statement to The Sun newspaper, he said: "It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern.

"A stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted," he added.

After the collapse of Woolworths in 2008, Wilko - family-run until its problems came to a head - stepped up to fill the gap left on the High Street.

Founded in 1930 and well known for its affordable everyday items, it had been struggling with sharp losses and a cash shortage.

The company has also faced strong competition from rival chains like B&M, Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains, as the high cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.

B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko's 400 shops in a deal worth £13m, although it hasn't confirmed yet whether any jobs will be saved as a result.

Many Wilko shops are in High Street locations in traditional town centres. While these locations are convenient for shoppers without cars, since the pandemic there has been a shift to bigger retail parks and out-of-town options with more space, benefiting its rivals like B&M.

It had already borrowed millions from restructuring specialist Hilco, cut jobs and rejigged its leadership team and sold off a distribution centre as it struggled with rising costs and keeping shops fully stocked.

Lisa Wilkinson, the retailer's chairwoman until January this year and the granddaughter of the firm's founder, recently said "everybody has thrown everything" at trying to save the business.