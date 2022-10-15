Will Alex Jones’s $1 billion penalty curb the conspiracy industry?

8
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered by a jury to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of eight children killed during the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., for promoting the lie that the massacre was a hoax.

The Infowars founder had spent years claiming on his popular radio show that the shooting, which killed 20 first-graders and six educators, was staged by “crisis actors.” During the defamation trial in Waterbury, Conn., parents of the victims detailed how those allegations led to persistent harassment, online abuse and death threats from Jones’s listeners. The jury ruled that Jones must pay a total of $965 million in varying amounts to 15 individuals.

This is the second major penalty Jones has incurred for his lies about Sandy Hook. In August, he was ordered to pay $45 million to two other parents by a jury in Austin, Texas. A third trial, also in Texas, is expected to be held later this year.

Conspiracies about Sandy Hook are just one form of the extraordinary lies that Jones has peddled throughout his career. Over the years, he built a massive following for his radio show — which has allowed him to turn Infowars into a company that at one point was estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Although Jones is the most recognizable — and probably the most bombastic — public conspiracist, he is far from the only person to have used fantastical claims for personal notoriety and financial gain. While most stop short of warning about goblins and gay frogs, online spaces and the broader public discourse are rife with people engaging in absurd accusations of the kind Jones has made.

Why there’s debate

It’s not clear what the enormous financial penalty will mean for Jones personally and for Infowars’ future as a business. It’s even more difficult to predict how the judgment will affect the broader industry of conspiracist voices in media and politics.

Some observers are hopeful that the jaw-dropping amount Jones is being ordered to pay will make other far-right fabulists think twice about the claims they make, especially once people targeted by their accusations see the legal precedent that's been set. They add that the ruling also changes the financial incentives of the conspiracy industry, since businesses looking to profit from stirring up outrage now have to factor in the risk of crippling legal penalties.

Others are less optimistic. They say Jones has helped to build a genre of media so widespread that it can easily live on and thrive without him. Some argue that the facts of the case show how extreme the wild assertions must be before any real punishment is meted out to the people making them. Many on the left also say that conspiratorial thinking is now so deeply ingrained in mainstream conservative media and the Republican Party that fantastical lies will be an everyday part of political discourse, no matter what happens to Jones and his contemporaries.

What’s next

Jones’s lawyer told the media he plans to appeal the jury’s decision, which could delay the final resolution of the case for months or more. If that appeal fails, it would allow the families and their representatives to begin the lengthy, painstaking process of unraveling Jones’s finances to determine how much of his money they can collect.

Perspectives

The risk of a billion-dollar penalty will make some people think twice about spreading lies

“When they have to actually start paying out billion-dollar judgments, when they’re going to be chased for the rest of their lives. … I just wonder are we finally getting to a point where there are consequences to abhorrent actions and abhorrent words?” — Joe Scarborough, MSNBC

Jones is just one person in a massive movement

“In the ongoing struggle to defend truth in our distressed society he’s almost an aside. His departure would make barely a ripple in the roiling sea of misinformation threatening the health and well-being of our democracy.” — Editorial, Houston Chronicle

There’s still plenty of profit to be made in the conspiracy industry

“Jones flourished in the right’s growing alternative reality bubble, where he could drive the political narrative. Instead of being shunned or marginalized, Jones found that lying was a lucrative business model that leads to celebrity and political clout. And it’s naïve to think that will change now.” — Charlie Sykes, Bulwark

The business of conspiracy mongering just got a lot less appealing

“Sometimes in the marketplace, people without a soul will treat wrongdoing as a simple math problem: risk versus reward. Without the hammer of punitive damages, those with deeper pockets … may do the math and choose wrongdoing if the potential profit outweighs the financial liability risk. The threat of punitive damages restrains that impulse.” — Dana Hall McCain, AL.com

People like Jones will thrive as long as there’s an audience for their lies

“He tapped a mine of millions of followers. He profited though willing advertisers. Many will now likely drift off in search of other conspirators. Some will cling to Jones out of some depraved loyalty. Alex Jones proved there is profit in the Big Lie. Eventually, even such untruths have trouble hiding in the light of a courtroom. But it’s become easy to cloak lies in the labyrinth of the internet without consequences.” — Editorial, CT Insider

The decision won’t kill the conspiracy industry, but it still counts as progress

“There are limits to how far a business model based on defamation can go. Alex Jones probably is not a big enough fish that making an example of him will have much salutary effect, but putting a real price on lying for a living is still a baby step in the right direction.” — Kevin D. Williamson, National Review

Jones has showed the extreme lengths people can go before they’re punished

“Even if Mr. Jones’s career is ruined, his legacy of brazen, unrepentant dishonesty will live on — strengthened, in some ways, by the knowledge of exactly how far you can push a lie before consequences kick in.” — Kevin Roose, New York Times

It’s a bad sign that only the courts are able to hold people like Jones accountable

“If the kind of common ground that enables us to engage with reality can be defended only by legal coercion, we are in a dangerous place.” — Tom Chatfield, Guardian

Conspiracies are now a core element of the GOP worldview

“The Republican Party spent decades arguing that government was corrupt, if not illegitimate, and grew increasingly reliant on right-wing media for the party’s messaging. So, it took very little effort to tip over into the world of wild conspiracies — especially once, with the election of Trump, Republicans realized there would be no price to pay for doing so. The last few years have suggested that the bill is coming due. … That hasn’t yet curbed the party’s conspiracy-mongering, though.” — Nicole Hemmer, CNN

Jones and his ilk will only go away when the companies that prop them up are held accountable

“What happened with Sandy Hook poured salt into the most devastating wound a parent could receive. But it is a byproduct of how we allow the internet to operate. The problem stretches further than Jones. Legal accountability must also be imposed on Big Tech.” — Editorial, Dallas Morning News

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images, Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Who is Alex Jones and why has he been told to pay $1bn to Sandy Hook victims' families?

    Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre $965m on Wednesday.

  • Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says

    A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

  • Could Republicans and Democrats split Wisconsin's two big election contests for governor and US Senate?

    It has been a quarter century since we had a split partisan outcome at the top of the ticket in Wisconsin, where this state voted differently for U.S. Senate than it did for governor or president. But this year it's a real possibility.

  • Warnock and Walker face off in Georgia Senate race debate

    On Friday, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker went head-to-head in a contentious debate ahead of the November midterm elections. Abortion and personal matters were among the many topics discussed — here are some of the highlights.

  • Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week

    Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week. Demonstrators chanted “Down with the Dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country's northwest.

  • 'Matt Rhule had to go,' but what's next for the Carolina Panthers? | Editorial

    'Matt Rhule had to go,' but what's next for the Carolina Panthers? | Editorial

  • Mike Pence Runs Toward Abortion Fight

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for a post-Roe America on Thursday evening, supporting efforts to further limit abortion rights, even as many in the Republican Party are running away from the issue in the final stretch of the midterm elections. “Our work must also go far beyond simply working to make abortion illegal,” Pence said to a banquet hall of about 1,200 people. “We must continue to work to make it unthinkable, changing hearts and minds.” Pence, who

  • ‘Child care is slipping farther and farther out of reach’: Rising child-care costs outpace inflation

    In most states, the cost of placing two kids in a center-based child care program would exceed a family's annual housing costs.

  • January 6th Committee votes unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump

    The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection held its 9th and likely final public hearing Thursday. The panel’s presentation centered on former president Trump’s communications and actions in the events leading up to and after the deadly Capitol riot.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump documents request

    STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents.Documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.The justices denied Trump's Oct. 4 emergency request to lift a lower court's decision that prevented the arbiter from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified These 100 were among the roughly 11,000 records seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in August. There were no publicly noted dissents by any of the nine justices to the decision, which came two days after the U.S. Justice Department urged them to deny Trump's request and keep the classified documents out of the hands of the arbiter, known as a special master.The court's 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump, who left office in January 2021.

  • Khamenei warns Islamic Republic is a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by people from all walks of life, after the Iranian Kurdish woman's death following her arrest for "inappropriate attire", have evolved into widespread calls for the downfall of Khamenei and the Islamic Republic. Khamenei compared the Islamic Republic to an unshakeable tree.

  • Fort Myers Beach officials: 540 residents were rescued, transported, treated or died

    Fort Myers Beach officials held a press conference, announcing that 540 residents were either rescued, treated or did not survive Hurricane Ian

  • Explainer-Does Trump have to comply with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena?

    The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, who they say instigated the violence in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump is not likely to cooperate with the committee's demand to provide documents and testimony under oath, as he has fought similar demands in the past. Nevertheless, the subpoena will add to Trump's growing list of legal woes.

  • Austin: NATO won't be dragged into 'Russia's war of choice'

    STORY: Austin spoke to reporters following a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defense."NATO continues to make clear that we will not be dragged into Russia's war of choice, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself, and we will continue to strengthen NATO's collective defense," Austin said. Austin made the remarks affirming America's commitment to NATO's collective defense following repeated nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks in his nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

  • DC attorney general opens investigation into migrant buses that arrived in capital

    Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has opened an investigation into whether migrants sent north by southern governors were misled when they boarded transportation taking them hundreds of miles away. The Texas Tribune and ProPublica co-published an article on Friday that Racine’s office is looking to determine if trip organizers deceived the migrants into…

  • New group of Russian military personnel arrives in Belarus

    The first units Russian servicemen belonging to a newly declared regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian troops have arrived in Belarus, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported on Oct. 15.

  • Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

    After seeing the devastation in her hometown of Fort Myers, one woman is doing something to help the victims of Hurricane Ian here in Nashville.

  • US cuts military funding to 7 countries for use of child soldiers

    It has become common practice for waivers to be granted in the name of supporting U.S. national security interests.

  • Trump planned to falsely declare victory months prior to 2020 election: Jan. 6 committee

    The House Jan. 6 select committee presented evidence Thursday showing that former President Donald Trump planned to falsely declare he had won the 2020 election months before Election Day.

  • Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate

    Michigan governor candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debated tonight in Grand Rapids on WOOD-TV. Watch the live stream replay here.