Will April’s winning streak for stocks continue?

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Tuesday, April 1, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Emily McCormick, a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

After the S&P 500’s worst quarter since 2020, stocks are heading into what has historically been one of the best months for generating returns.

Whether that holds this year, however, depends on how traders weigh a string of risks to the outlook.

The good news is that the track record for April has been astonishingly strong. Since 1950, the fourth month of the year has been the best month for stocks on average, according to an analysis from LPL Financial’s Ryan Detrick.

More recently, the S&P 500 has been green in April in 15 of the past 16 years, with an average return of 3.1% (the high was a 12.7% return in April 2020, and the low was a -0.7% dip in April 2012).

One caveat to this trend has been that in midterm years (like 2022), April has ranked the seventh best month for the S&P 500 with an only slightly positive return. But this year, Detrick isn’t too concerned.

“My base case ... is I think we made a potentially pretty significant low in March. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if April continued the upward trajectory,” Detrick said in a podcast earlier this week.

The S&P 500 closed as low as 4,170.70 this year on March 8, dropping 13% from the index’s recent record closing high of 4,796.56 from Jan. 3. As of Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 was back at 4,530.41, jumping 8.6% from its March low and bringing the index back to just under 6% below its January high.

But for some strategists, it’s because of this already very strong gain that stocks may have less room left to run in the near-term. And that’s especially the case as geopolitical risks remain a critical point of uncertainty for investors.

The S&P 500 “likely has further to run over the next 10 days only if there is an almost-immediate resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas wrote in a note Thursday.

To further illustrate the extent of the recent run-up, Colas noted that the S&P 500 had already risen sharply since March 7 — the day when the CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX), or “fear gauge,” spiked to 36. That 36 level is significant because it’s two standard deviations from the index’s long-run average and thus, to DataTrek, a contrarian “buy” signal for investors looking to buy into dips. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has usually only returned an average of 2.5% in the month after the VIX reached 36. But so far since March 7, the S&P 500 has already risen 7.8%.

April 2022 - spiral desktop calendar against green handmade paper, low angle macro shot, time and business concept
April 2022 - spiral desktop calendar against green handmade paper, low angle macro shot, time and business concept

Other strategists have also struck a more cautious tone on stocks in the near-term, even heading into a seasonally strong month.

“We're a little bit skeptical of the rally that we've seen so far,” Stuart Kaiser, UBS head of equity derivatives research, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “We've been fairly cautious year to date, simply because of the inflation and growth mix as well as the Fed shifting policy. And then, obviously, you layer on top of that the Ukraine situation.”

“It's been a very sharp rally, but it's happened on relatively low volumes,” he added. “And the read on positioning of institutional investors is that it's still pretty light. So it does seem like a rally that hasn't been supported by a wide range of people. “

And responding to a question of what could undo stocks’ rally heading into April, Kaiser offered two key risks: Oil prices and the Federal Reserve.

“A quick move higher in the price of oil would be probably the number one risk,” Kaiser said. “And then I think a close second would be the market pricing how many total rate hikes we're going to get from the Fed. There's a narrative here that if we get 50 basis points in May, that's just pulling forward and your total number of hikes is going to be about the same. But if we were to start pricing, I think, additional hikes in the future, that would be a secondary consideration.”

And, on top of all these factors, April will also mark the start of first-quarter earnings reporting season, which many on Wall Street believe will show the slowest growth rate for corporate profits since the fourth quarter of 2020 (though encouragingly, estimates have been creeping higher throughout the quarter).

So ultimately, we’ll see whether seasonal strength wins out against this year’s uncertain geopolitical and economic backdrop.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Change in Non-farm Payrolls, March (490,000 expected, 678,000 during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Unemployment Rate, March (3.7% expected, 3.8% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average Hourly Earnings, month-over-month, March (0.4% expected, 0.0% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average Hourly Earnings, year-over-year, March (5.5% expected, 5.1% prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Labor Force Participation Rate, March (62.4% expected, 62.3% during prior month)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, March final (58.5 expected, 58.5 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Construction Spending, month-over-month, February (1.0% expected, 1.3% during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Manufacturing, March (59.0 expected, 58.6 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Prices Paid, March (80 expected, 75.6 prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM New Orders, March (61.7 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Employment, March (52.9 during prior month)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • President Biden will deliver a speech on the March jobs report at 10:45 a.m. ET.

  • The House of Representatives will gather at 9:00 a.m. ET to vote on the MORE Act, which will decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The vote is expected to be done before 12:15 p.m. ET but the bill is expected to stall once again in the Senate.

Top News

European stocks edge down ahead of US payrolls [Yahoo Finance UK]

GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement [Yahoo Finance]

Global factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite [Reuters]

Activision CEO's meeting with options trader under US probe: WSJ [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

Amazon union vote in Alabama could drag out amid contested ballots

‘I hope AOC is paying attention,’ it's a ‘bad time' for Medicare for All: health care CEO

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity resilience in the U.S. workforce is ‘at about a C-minus’: expert

    (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cybersecurity job vacancies in the U.S., increased cybersecurity needs amid potential hacker threats and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the poor risk assessments firms are putting out due to understaffing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise before first session of April, jobs report

    U.S. stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening as traders looked ahead to the start of a new month of trading and a closely monitored new economic report on the state of the labor market.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • European stocks edge down ahead of US payrolls

    European stock markets chopped around the flatline early on Friday ahead of the release of US jobs data for March.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • April 1 is a big required minimum distribution deadline – if you need to make a withdrawal, do so now

    April 1 is the last day for Americans to begin receiving their 2021 required minimum distributions without penalty – if you’re mandated to take a withdrawal, don’t wait. Retirees who turned 72 in the last half of 2021 have until April 1 to take their required minimum distributions (or RMDs) from their workplace retirement accounts, such as 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) plans, and traditional IRAs, the Internal Revenue Service said.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop for Second Day Amid U.S. Delisting Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks fell for a second day amid continued concern about the risk of local firms getting kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe Hang Seng Tech In

  • Canada will ban sales of combustion engine passenger cars by 2035

    Canada will ban sales of combustion engine passenger cars by 2035 as part of a larger emissions reduction plan.

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $94.58, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day.

  • Buy These 5 High-Yielding Stocks With More Upside Left

    We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks with current dividend yield of more than 3.5%. These are: DVN, CVX, IBM, WPC and SCCO.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Ford (F) Introduces Off-Road Variant 2023 F-150 Rattler

    With its premium offering, the all-new off-road truck package F-150 Rattler, Ford (F) is set to break ground in the F-150 series pickup series.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO