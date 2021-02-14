Will big cities ever recover from the pandemic?

Mike Bebernes
·Editor

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every part of the United States, but some of the most dramatic impacts have been felt in the nation’s biggest cities. New York City was the early epicenter of the outbreak. More recently, Los Angeles has become the country’s biggest COVID-19 hot spot.

The economic effects of the pandemic have also hit cities hard. Business closures and the rise of remote work have led to empty streets in once-bustling downtown areas, making it difficult for local businesses that rely on commuters to survive. Some of the nation’s largest urban areas saw residents leave in droves throughout 2020 — pulled away by the appeal of larger living spaces, lower costs and the newfound freedom of online work.

The combination of extra expenses needed to fight the pandemic and massive drop-offs in tax revenues have left many big-city budgets in tatters. New York, for example, faced $5.9 billion in unexpected costs because of the pandemic while seeing a $2.5 billion decline in property tax revenue. In response, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for billions in budget cuts and warned residents that it could take years for the city to get back on its feet economically.

Why there’s debate

The severe lifestyle and economic impacts that the pandemic has had on big cities has some experts worried that they may never fully recover. Many of the people who left urban centers over the past year are unlikely to ever come back now that they've experienced the perks of suburban living, some argue. Many companies may make remote work permanent, leaving downtown office spaces to sit empty and surrounding businesses without a customer base. All this could cause massive long-term reductions in tax revenue and cause city services like public transit to be severely underfunded.

Others predict that cities will bounce back once the virus is contained. Many people who left cities during the pandemic will return once the perks that make urban living enjoyable — like the arts, cultural institutions, and public events — are back full swing. The outflow of white-collar workers who choose to continue remote work could even lead to lower housing prices that allow younger and more diverse residents to flood in, some argue. City budget shortfalls, though severe in some places, could be at offset by stimulus funds from the federal government or new taxes, others say.

Another group sees the pandemic as an opportunity to transform cities in ways that make them even better places to live than they were before. The virus has brought attention to the importance of public green spaces, the benefits of carless streets and the crucial role that public transportation plays. This new awareness could inspire leaders to reimagine how cities function and prompt a transformation that creates a more enjoyable, more equitable and more climate-friendly form of urban life, some experts say.

What’s next

Democrats in Washington are moving forward with a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes $350 billion to prop up struggling state and local government budgets, which could make a huge difference in cities’ ability to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. Though some Republicans have taken issue with what they see as a “blue state bailout,” Democrats appear to be unified behind keeping those funds in the final bill, which they hope to pass by mid-March.

Perspectives

Optimists

Past crises have shown how resilient cities can be

“After disasters of any kind, people do tend to forget very fast what they’ve been through. They recover and move forward.” — Urban development expert Rogier Van Den Berg to USA Today

Cities will always be the lifeblood of society

“Neither the United States nor the world can do without cities. They are indispensable as engines of economic growth, catalysts of technological and cultural innovation — and they are one of the most environmentally sustainable ways we know of for housing lots of people.” — Farhad Manjoo, New York Times

Cities can bounce back with the proper support from Washington

“If COVID-19 augurs an age of perpetual pandemic, then New York City, like all big cities, faces an existential threat. … If the federal government does not make sure that the harm created by this pandemic is a one-shot event, then it is playing Russian roulette with the entire American economy.” — Ed Glasaer, New York Daily News

The pandemic provides opportunity to create better, more equitable cities

“Covid-19 is a once-in-a-century catastrophe, but it also hands us a once-in-a-century opportunity to rebuild our communities to be more equitable and more inclusive, as well as more livable.” — Richard Florida, Wall Street Journal

The rise of remote work will mean city living will be a choice rather than an obligation

“My hope is that the long-term effects will be cities that attract people who truly love city life and are not trying to re-create suburban life in an urban environment. Cities are communal, they attract people who don’t want homogeneity, who can tolerate a little chaos, and who aren’t afraid of other human beings.” — “Vanishing New York” author Jeremiah Moss to Vox

Cities will be accessible to new demographics after the pandemic

“Millennials and others drawn by amenities like restaurants and the arts may stay put even if they no longer have to, assuming these amenities spring back post-pandemic. And as higher-paid teleworkers move away from central areas, home prices will drop in those locations, making it more affordable for others to move in — especially those who still need to come into the office. This could benefit low-income workers who have been pushed farther into the suburbs by gentrification and currently face grueling commutes.” — Andrii Parkhomenko, Los Angeles Times

Pessimists

Budget cuts to public transportation will make cities more difficult places to live

“Although the biological stage of the pandemic might come to an end in 2021, the infrastructural aftershocks will be with us for a while. Without reliable public transit, a modern city simply cannot function properly. Students can’t get to school, the majority of employees who can’t do their job from home can’t get to work, and retailers in central business districts are left hawking their merchandise along empty streets.” — Derek Thompson, Atlantic

The coronavirus accelerated a decline of cities that was already in motion

“The mirage of cities buffeted by white collar jobs and supported by the wealthy who pay bloated tax rates is over. It is easy to blame this on the coronavirus, but a combination of factors heralded the slowdown in places like New York and fueled population growth in smaller cities and suburbs across some regions of the country.” — Kristin Tate, The HIll

Many high-income white-collar workers will never come back

“The most likely scenario is that while big cities won’t lose their long-standing luster and appeal, many employees that ditched their tiny, overpriced apartments are done with city living for good. Workers enjoying greater flexibility, cheaper housing, and no commutes won’t be keen to give those perks up — and they shouldn’t have to.” — Peter Jackson, Fast Company

Many people who left cities during the pandemic are gone for good

“Now, unlike earlier in the pandemic, people are making long-term moves, not just temporary relocations, to escape Covid-19 or its effects on their quality of life.” — Ben Popken, NBC News

Fears of the next pandemic will make many wary of big cities

“Hardly anyone disputes that the coronavirus pandemic was going to affect individuals’ trust in the human density of urban living. Many were already daunted by the possibility of again enduring a shutdown of every aspect of city life while quarantined in small living quarters.” — Daniel Henninger, Wall Street Journal

Big cities will take years to recover financially

“City budgets are very stressed, and if the virus reshapes their economies (especially their real estate markets) the pandemic could hit them harder than states. And it’s unlikely states will bail them out, given states’ own revenues problems but also the contentious relationship many states have with their big cities.” — Richard McGahey, Forbes

City centers may never be the bustling areas they were pre-pandemic

“The decline of downtown would have severe ramifications for American life, upending local businesses, municipal budgets, housing markets, and civic culture. ” — Henry Grabar, Slate

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Cover thumbnail photo: Getty Images

Latest Stories

  • Trump impeachment: Insurrection incitement charge a 'monstrous lie'

    The ex-president's lawyers present evidence in the US Senate relating to the deadly Capitol riots.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

    Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign. Mexico is also expecting shipments of Pfizer's vaccine to resume, with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference. Sunday's shipment amounts to about 42% of the two million doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine the country plans to import from India, in addition to packaging it locally, the government said.

  • Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago: how Trump's impeachment trial played out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Thailand defends decision not to join COVAX vaccine alliance

    The Thai government on Sunday defended its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine programme, saying that to do so would risk the country paying more for the shots and facing uncertainty about delivery times. The government has been criticised by opposition politicians and protesters for lacking transparency and being too slow in procuring vaccines. Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, responding to media reports that Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to skip the WHO's COVAX scheme, said that as a middle-income country Thailand is not eligible for free or cheap vaccines under the programme.

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • Analysis: Trump will use his acquittal to relaunch political warfare

    Remember Sarah Palin? She lives in Alaska now, and you don't hear much about her. There are senior Republicans who hope Donald Trump will similarly become a voice at the fringes of the party, shouting into the wind, a subject for the occasional "Where are they now?" TV segment. But that is certainly not how the former president envisions his future, and the future of Republicanism. Instead, Mr Trump intends to use his impeachment trial as a launching pad for a forceful return to the political stage. Even if he does not run for the White House again himself he intends to dominate the landscape. Mr Trump is looking ahead to holding rallies, although that would not be "immediate," an adviser told The Sunday Telegraph. The former president plans to target his enemies and back Republican candidates loyal to him in next year's congressional elections, both financially and in person. He is sitting on an election war chest of $30 million, raised in the final months of his presidency. Mr Trump will probably also keep his profile high with paid speeches, which he is entitled to do as a private citizen, like Bill and Hillary Clinton before him. That could mean making appearances around the world - including the UK. He is also keen to look at new business ventures globally, including potentially new hotels. But a plan for a television station was said to have been rejected for now in favour of promoting existing supportive ones.

  • Biden’s Executive Order on Housing: Replacing Old Sins with New Ones

    President Biden’s flurry of executive orders has now extended to housing policy — and to a pledge to reverse the Trump administration’s approach to “fair housing.” Specifically, that would mean reversing the Trump reversal of an Obama-era rule known as “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” — designed to introduce “affordable” (read “subsidized”) housing into higher-income, suburban zip codes. To justify a return to this controversial policy, President Biden rehearsed a long litany of federal housing-policy sins. He’s right about many of those — but wrong about his approach to redress. More subsidized housing, in the tragic public-housing tradition, will only spur division and do little to help minority groups in their quest for upward mobility. It is incontrovertible, as President Biden stated in his executive order, that “during the 20th century, Federal, State, and local governments systematically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and inhibited equal opportunity and the chance to build wealth for Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Native American families, and other underserved communities.” Most significantly, the Federal Housing Authority would not insure mortgages for blacks in white neighborhoods, and racial covenants — deed restrictions against blacks (and Jews, by the way) — were the norm into the 1950s. Urban freeways ploughed through low-income, often (though not exclusively) minority, neighborhoods, displacing thousands. Today, we are left with the Cross Bronx Expressway and the Chrysler Freeway. Even this apology is, however, selective. African Americans, particularly, suffered the tragedy of a (still) favorite progressive program: public housing. A key history here is underappreciated. Historically black neighborhoods — Central Harlem, Detroit’s Black Bottom, Chicago’s Bronzeville, Desoto-Carr in St. Louis — were denigrated as slums, even though they were home to large numbers of residential property owners and hundreds of black-owned businesses. When they were cleared to make way for public housing, they were replaced by high-rise hells in which ownership — asset accumulation — was by definition impossible. The social fabric of self-help, civil society, and upward mobility was ripped apart. Blacks have always been, and remain, disproportionately represented in public and otherwise subsidized housing, often trapped into long-term dependency by counterproductive policies: When their income rises, so does rent. Compensating for this dual history of outright racism and harmful progressivism must not mean a new generation of housing sins. But Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, should it be restored, is just that. Federal pressure — through the leverage of local aid programs — to force the introduction of subsidized rental housing for low-income tenants has long been a guarantee of resistance by lower-middle class residents, white and black, justifiably concerned that households who have not strived and saved to make it to their neighborhoods will pose problems. Concentrations of housing-voucher tenants, dispersed by the demolition of some public-housing projects, have already spread dysfunction and poor maintenance — including into apartment buildings in Warrensville Heights, the Ohio hometown of Marcia Fudge, the incoming secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Racial integration and fair housing remain goals for which America must strive. But that means understanding how neighborhoods work. Americans, black and white, self-select to live in areas in which they share the socioeconomic characteristics of their neighbors. Some liberals might not like that — but those are their personal choices, as well. When minority-group members share the economic and educational backgrounds of new neighbors, the odds of intolerance are vastly decreased. That’s why “fair housing” should mean nondiscrimination — not subsidized new developments. Instead, Biden is doubling down on the example set by the Obama administration in Westchester County, which was forced to spend $60 million to subsidize 874 housing units — in a county in which racial and ethnic minorities are already well represented. That means that current black and Hispanic homeowners, who have bought their homes through striving and saving, will have to see their county taxes used to subsidize others to the tune of $68,000 per home. The “exclusionary” suburbs won’t be pried open by confrontation. There will be endless lawsuits. Instead, HUD, if it’s to have any useful role, must try to use such tools as model zoning (suggestions, not mandates) to convince local planning boards to permit the market to build naturally occurring affordable housing — small homes, including small multifamilies, on small lots. Historically, that’s how the American working class was able to afford homes. An administration truly interested in correcting the housing-policy sins of the past would not overlook the existing problems of public and subsidized housing. Here’s a bold idea: sell off public-housing projects on high-value real estate (see the Brooklyn waterfront) and provide cash compensation to its residents. They should be able to move where they like — or just put the money aside. There’s a lot about our housing past to correct. Doubling down on previous sins is not the way to start.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Lebanon's Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support

    Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri on Sunday said that his country could not be rescued from its current crisis without the support of Arab countries and the international community. Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy, but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival, Iran, and so far appear loath to ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades. "There is no way out of the crisis ... without a deep reconciliation with our Arab brothers and an end to using the country as a staging point for attacking Gulf countries and threatening their interests," Hariri said in a televised speech marking 16 years since the assassination of his father, ex-premier Rafik al-Hariri.

  • California woman, 78, dies after vaccination, though no sign of link

    "Her death does not appear to be related to the vaccine," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

  • Here are the 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

    Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president. The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Murkowski: "If months of lies, organizing a rally of supporters in an effort to thwart the work of Congress, encouraging a crowd to march on the Capitol, and then taking no meaningful action to stop the violence once it began is not worthy of impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from holding office in the United States, I cannot imagine what is."Burr: "By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. My hope is that with today’s vote America can begin to move forward and focus on the critical issues facing our country today."Cassidy: "Our Constitution and country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."Collins: "My vote in this trial stems from my own oath and duty to defend the Constitution of the United States. The abuse and the betrayal of his oath by President Trump meet the constitutional standard of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ and for those reasons I voted to convict Donald J. Trump."Romney: “President Trump violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President and others in the Capitol. Each and every one of these conclusions compels me to support conviction." Sasse released a statement before the vote: "In my first speech here in the Senate in November 2015, I promised to speak out when a president – even of my own party – exceeds his or her powers. I cannot go back on my word, and Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient. I must vote to convict."Toomey: "I was one of the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, in part because of the many accomplishments of his administration. Unfortunately, his behavior after the election betrayed the confidence millions of us placed in him. His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction."Go deeper: The Senate acquits Trump Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Murkowski.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • British PM Boris Johnson welcomes "incredibly encouraging" Biden moves

    Johnson said in recent weeks, there have been "important developments" on issues like climate change, NATO and Iran.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Defiant Trump hails acquittal in Capitol riot impeachment trial by accusing Democrats of cheering mob

    Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan effort to convict the former president as “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country” after the US Senate fell short of a two-thirds majority vote to find him guilty for inciting the lethal insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January. The former president said his movement to “Make America Great Again” has “only just begun” and will emerge “with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future” following a 57-43 vote to convict him following a five-day trial that outlined his voter fraud lies and encouragement of political violence leading up to the assault on Congress that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Vaccines are working as over-80s deaths drop twice as quickly as under-65s

    Vaccines are working, new figures suggest, with deaths in the over-80s dropping twice as quickly as in the under-65s. New research by the University of Oxford shows that since the peak in January, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the over-80s has fallen by 32 per cent. In contrast, it has dropped by just 14 per cent in the under-65s in the same period. The CFR measures the number of people dying after testing positive. The new figures suggest that even where people are contracting the disease, fewer people are now dying. The Oxford team from the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) said results were “tentatively consistent with the impact of vaccination”. “While several explanations are possible for these patterns, these results point to a potential impact of vaccination on the case fatality rate for 80-plus age groups,” the authors conclude. “A fall in the case fatality rate would be expected if vaccination reduces the post-infection probability of death.”

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.