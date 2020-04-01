What impact will coronavirus have on climate change?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

In nations around the world, everyday life has come to a grinding halt as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. City streets sit empty. Factories are shuttered. Planes sit idly on runways. Traffic on major freeways has disappeared.

An unintended side effect of the lockdowns to curb coronavirus has been a significant decrease in emissions. Air pollutants from Chinese factories dropped dramatically when manufacturing in parts of the country shut down. Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions could drop by as much as 24 percent this year, one analyst found. The notoriously smoggy skies over Los Angeles have been clear for weeks.

The global shutdown caused by the virus has inadvertently become the “largest scale experiment ever” in the reduction of greenhouse gases, said an expert with the European Space Agency.

Why there’s debate

Not even the most zealous environmentalist would downplay the enormous health impacts of the coronavirus, but some see opportunity within the crisis to make major progress in preventing drastic outcomes from climate change. The dramatic changes in daily life that people have taken in recent weeks show that the world is capable of making adjustments needed to limit climate change, some argue. It’s possible that many people will continue parts of the energy-friendly lifestyle they’ve become used to during social distancing, such as teleworking or limiting food waste.

Some green energy advocates see an opportunity to create a more sustainable global economy after the pandemic has ended. Governments will likely need to spend enormous amounts of money to recover from the downturn caused by the virus. Focusing that spending on renewable energy infrastructure could help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and provide high-quality jobs for millions of workers who are unemployed, some argue.

Others say that the crisis could be a major impediment to meaningful action on climate change. Emissions levels aren’t expected to stay low once the outbreak subsides — and they may even increase afterward, especially if oil prices stay low. It’s possible that governments will abandon environmental concerns as they put all their efforts into staving off the pandemic and reviving the economy. Leaders in China and Europe are reportedly reconsidering carbon reduction initiatives in response to the virus. On Tuesday, the Trump administration followed through on a previously planned move to rollback auto emission standards.

Some experts fear an extended economic downturn could cause funding for green energy projects and scientific research to evaporate.

Perspectives

Optimists

The virus has shown we’re capable of the bold changes needed to stop climate change

“A bold, world-wide climate policy would not be like the coronavirus response in the details or objectives, but the scale is about right. … If we can completely overhaul whole countries in a matter of days to fight off a pandemic, we could do the same thing to forestall disastrous climate change.” — Ryan Cooper, The Week

Economic recovery creates opportunity for a Green New Deal

“With politicians newly willing to spend, [economic recovery] could build a carbon-neutral, significantly stronger and fairer society — and put millions to work doing it.” — Kate Aronoff, New Republic

The crisis shows the flaws in our current economic system

“One may argue that the pandemic is part of climate change and therefore, our response to it should not be limited to containing the spread of the virus. What we thought was ‘normal’ before the pandemic was already a crisis and so returning to it cannot be an option.” — Vijay Kolinjivadi, Al Jazeera

The virus is a teachable moment for the threat of climate change

“If there’s any silver lining in this mess, it’s that the coronavirus pandemic is teaching us a valuable lesson about the perils of ignoring destructive processes — and perhaps even larger, longer-term disasters — that increase exponentially. Even if growth looks mild in the moment … it will soon enough be severe. In other words, delay is the enemy.” — Howard Kunreuther and Paul Slovic, Politico