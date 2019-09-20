The 360: Will giving up meat really help you save the planet?

The ‘360’ is a new series from Yahoo and features diverse perspectives on the day’s top talking points.

What’s happening:

With population levels on Earth set to reach close to 10 billion people by 2050, the focus has now truly turned on how we feed ourselves.

Scientists believe our food consumption is having a devastating effect on the environment - through a combination of greenhouse emissions, overuse of land and pollution from an increased use of fertilisers and pesticides.

One of the key areas under the microscope is how much meat we consume.

Although vegetarianism and veganism is becoming more mainstream in the UK, research shows Brits eat around 79kg of meat per year - 10 points higher than the EU average.

Last month, the UN warned that high consumption of meat in the West is fuelling global warming, and said switching to a plant-based diet would help fight climate change.

Why there’s debate:

Supporters of a reduction in meat consumption say that greenhouse emissions would be reduced. And while not all of those supporters advocate a completely vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, they argue that simple steps - including eating no meat for one day a week - all helps lower harmful gases.

While the issue has concerned environmental groups for many years, a combination of more Brits taking up - or thinking of taking up - a vegetarian lifestyle and global protests from Extinction Rebellion putting the environment at the top of the political agenda, the issue of whether more of us should eat less meat for the sake of the planet has never been more at the forefront of people’s minds.

However, critics argue that eating less meat will not do very much in terms of reducing greenhouse emissions - and that the planet would have to turn entirely vegan to really make a difference.

And, most recently, a study by John Hopkins University found that in the UK a diet that includes meat, dairy and eggs for one meal a day (and was then plant based for the other two meals) would help reduce greenhouse gas emission more than a strict vegetarian diet.

What’s next:

While more people are turning vegetarian or vegan, it is also clear that “flexitarian” diets - those who eat meat occasionally - are becoming more appealing. Supermarket shelves are increasingly adding plant-based products to their ranges and the UK government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050. Fast food restaurants like Burger King have introduced meatless burgers, Greggs launched a vegan sausage roll and it won’t be long before other companies follow suit. Experts are calling for environmental food labels to make people aware of how their choices effect the planet.

Perspectives:

Money saved is likely to be spent on goods that cause extra greenhouse gas emissions.

“In a first world setting, the reality is that going entirely vegetarian for the rest of your life means you reduce your emissions by about 2%, according to a study of the environmental impact of Swedish vegetarians.” — Bjorn Lomborg, USA Today

Cutting out meat does not necessarily mean cutting out dairy.

“A standard vegetarian diet doesn’t replace all meat with vegetables. Instead, it relies heavily on dairy, eggs, and other animal-based products that require a lot of land and produce a lot of emissions.” — James Temple, MIT Technology Review

Going vegan can still have a negative effect on the environment.

“Unless you’re sourcing your vegan products specifically from organic, ‘no-dig’ systems, you are actively participating in the destruction of soil biota, promoting a system that deprives other species, including small mammals, birds and reptiles, of the conditions for life, and significantly contributing to climate change.” — Isabella Tree, The Guardian