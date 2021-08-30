Will the August jobs report let everyone down?

The elusive 1 million jobs created in a month mark that many macroeconomic forecasters have been waiting for may prove still elusive in August when the non-farm payrolls report is released this Friday.

In fact, the report could be a letdown, argues some economists as the Delta variant hampers hiring decisions by companies and worker shortages continue to hurt those entities that want to add payroll.

Bank of America U.S. economist Joseph Song said Monday he expects August non-payrolls to clock in at 600,000. If hit, that would be below current Wall Street consensus forecasts for a 750,000 increase and the July improvement of 943,000.

"High frequency labor market data are signaling a marked slowdown in employment activity in the August payroll survey week, suggesting downside risk to our forecast," Song warned.

The softening in employment activity, Song says, would be consistent with other economic data that has underwhelmed in August (see Citi Economic Surprise Index below, which shows this further). As Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland writes in the Morning Brief newsletter, consumer confidence has taken a hit amid the spread of the Delta variant and some inflation pressures.

Retail sales announced earlier this month showed sales fell 1.1% in July. Meanwhile, orders for cars, appliances and other durable goods dropped slightly in July.

"We expect this week's report for August [jobs] to disappoint; we are forecasting a 400k rise in payrolls, a strong number by pre-COVID standards but down sharply from 943k in July and well below the current 750k consensus," said Jim O'Sullivan, TD Securities chief U.S. macro strategist.

Similar to Song, O'Sullivan cites other weakening macroeconomic data for his below consensus call for the August jobs report.

What is unclear is how a worse-than-expected August jobs report would impact markets that continue to touch fresh record highs.

On the one hand, a sub-par employment may feed the bearish notion that the Delta variant has really caused the economic recovery to stall perhaps deep into the fall. But on the flip side of the coin, a miss on the jobs report versus consensus could only strengthen the bull case on stocks — that is the Fed will be forced to delay the start of its bond tapering program.

As it stands, most in the market see a jobs report shortfall as being bullish for stocks.

Says Song, "Our jobs forecast if realized is likely to be soft enough to leave the Fed wanting to monitor additional data before tapering. Indeed, Chair Powell reiterated at his Jackson Hole speech that he like most FOMC participants prefer to taper by year-end though it remains data dependent. Assuming an improvement in the data in the fall, we expect taper to begin in November."

