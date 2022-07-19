Willacy talks with Hidalgo on re-opening prison

Jul. 18—RAYMONDVILLE — Willacy County commissioners are entering into negotiations with Hidalgo County more than three months after shutting down a 582-bed prison that had become an economic driver in this farming county for 20 years.

Since January 2021, commissioners have been debating the operation of the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility, which pumped about $400,000 a year into county coffers while offering nearly 200 workers some of the area's highest wages.

On March 31, Management and Training Corp., a national operator that ran the prison holding U.S. Marshals inmates since it opened in 2003, pulled out more than a year after President Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department phase out contracts with private prison operators.

For about a year, commissioners mulled taking over operations that would have come with costs as high as $15 million.

Now, they're entering into negotiations with Hidalgo County to try to re-open the prison to bring back its jobs in this area struggling with one of the state's highest unemployment rates.

"Hidalgo and Willacy County have begun initial discussions regarding the use of the Willacy County detention center here in Raymondville," County Judge Aurelio Guerra stated. "These discussions are so preliminary that there is no additional information to provide at this time."

Options include selling prison

Meanwhile, commissioners are also considering selling the prison at 1800 Industrial Drive in Raymondville, Commissioner Henry De La Paz said.

The prison's appraised value stands at about $38 million, Agustin Lopez, the Willacy County Appraisal District's chief appraiser, said.

The sale would mark the second time the county's sold a prison in five years.

In 2017, commissioners sold the former Willacy County Correctional Center for $2.025 million to MTC as part of an agreement which released it of a $68 million debt owed to the prison's bond holders who had demanded the county pay up.

As part of the sale, MTC agreed to pay the county $3 a day for every inmate held in the prison now known as the El Valle Detention Facility.

Second thoughts

After Biden ordered the Justice Department phase out contracts with private prison operators like MTC in January 2021, commissioners began considering whether the county could take over operations.

For months, they worked to draft a plan that included placing the prison's employees on the county's payroll, with Sheriff Joe Salazar overseeing staff while MTC offered services such as transportation, food and medical care, Guerra said.

As part of the plan, the county faced taking over a payroll and operations whose costs were projected to climb to about $15 million, he said, noting the county's general fund budget stands at $8.3 million.

'Trickle-down effect'

When MTC pulled out, county officials shut down the prison which had laid off about 189 workers making about $20 a hour, some of highest wages in the area.

In Raymondville, Mayor Gilbert Gonzales warned the job losses would have a "trickle-down effect" across the county.

"Those people lost their jobs and they were making good money," he said.

Meanwhile, the prison pumps about $250,000 in water and sewer revenue into the city's coffers every year, City Manager Eleazar Garcia said.

"The only thing the city has to think about is that the prison opens up for the jobs and the revenue that comes in for water and sewer," Gonzales said.

Background

In January 2021, Biden ordered the Justice Department phase out its contracts with private prison operators, giving MTC a deadline to cease operations.

"To decrease incarceration levels, we must reduce profit-based incentives to incarcerate by phasing out the federal government's reliance on privately operated criminal detention facilities," the executive order states.