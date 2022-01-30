Willamalane pools reopen following lifeguard and other COVID-19-related staffing shortages

Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield is now open for water fitness and lap swim with reservations. [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] - registerguard.com

The Willamalane Park and Recreation District will reopen its pools in Springfield this week following a 10-day closure due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

The Splash! park reopened Sunday, while the Willamalane Park Swim Center will reopen Monday.

The staffing shortages have been district-wide, with 70 lifeguard positions open, and more than 100 other positions, marketing and communications manager Whitney Hoshaw said in a news release.

"We have enough staff to safely reopen, however, we are still looking to recruit more staff," Hoshaw said Sunday.

The pool closures began early on Jan. 19, and Willamalane had hoped to reopen them by last Thursday. But the pools have been operating at 34% of pre-pandemic staffing levels, and the omicron variant's surge caused further shortages, Hoshaw said in a news release.

This meant the pools had to stay closed until there were enough lifeguards, Hoshaw said.

Willamalane is offering new interactive events to try and make hiring easier for prospective lifeguards. These include monthly aquatics hiring events where candidates get to know each other, learn about the jobs and have interviews.

All new hires take certification courses and training, which is covered by the district and is on paid time, Hoshaw said. Candidates must be at least 16 years old.

The next hiring event is Monday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Splash! Candidates can learn more and sign up at willamalane.org/lifeguard. More job openings with the district are online at willamalane.org/jobs. Up-to-date closure information is posted regularly at willamalane.org/alerts.

