Willamette Valley named among the top travel spots in the US by Forbes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Home to plenty of vineyards, outdoor adventures, and foodie destinations, Forbes named the Willamette Valley among the top places to travel in the United States.

Earlier this month, Forbes Advisor compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024 — listing the Willamette Valley in the Top Places to Travel in the West category.

“The list of activities to enjoy in Willamette Valley is long, but the area is a must-visit for oenophiles. The region, which encompasses Eugene and Salem, is home to 11 distinct wine growing regions and over 700 wineries. If the great outdoors are more your speed, try whitewater rafting on the Santiam River, gold-level mountain biking in the West Cascades or soaking in the Breitenbush Hot Springs,” Forbes Advisor said.

REI announces over 350 layoffs days before downtown Portland store closes

In August, Travel + Leisure magazine named the Willamette Valley among the best September vacation spots — also highlighting the region’s wineries, and outdoors.

Aptos, California, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, and Kodiak, Alaska were also among the Top Places to Travel West category.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.