Willamowski to preside over 3rd District appellate court

Dec. 15—LIMA — Judge John R. Willamowski has been chosen to once again serve as the presiding judge of the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals for 2024.

Judge Juergen Waldick, a former Allen County prosecutor, will serve as administrative judge for the appeals court, with Judges Mark C. Miller and William R. Zimmerman rounding out the four jurist panel.

Willamowski, a native of South Bend, Indiana, will preside over oral arguments, decide procedural motions, oversee the daily administration of the court and be responsible for managing the appellate docket.

He assumed a seat on the Third District Court of Appeals in 2006 and is the longest-tenured member of the court. The court hears appeals from 17 counties in northwest Ohio.

Willamowski lives with his wife, Mona. Together they have four children and 10 grandchildren.

