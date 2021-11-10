Willard area burglaries solved

Nov. 10—WILLARD — On the morning of Sept. 10, several citizens in the area of Willard West Road discovered their homes had been burglarized and their vehicles had been entered during the nighttime.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office and Willard Police Department investigated the rash of crimes. During the investigation surveillance videos, recovered stolen property, DNA evidence and other evidence, led investigators to identifying Nicholas Kade Hamman as the suspect in these crimes.

On Friday, Nov. 5, a Huron County Grand Jury indicted Hamman for multiple counts of burglary, breaking and entering and weapons offenses. Hamman was indicted for several burglary and breaking and entering offenses stemming from the burglaries that were reported on Sept. 10. The weapons offenses stem from an Oct. 13 traffic stop that took place immediately following a report of an armed man trying to enter a residence on New Street in the village of Greenwich.

During that traffic stop, Hamman was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Hamman has remained in the Huron County Jail since he was arrested on Oct. 13. He previously served 4 years in prison after being convicted of burglary and other crimes in 2017 and was on post-release control when these crimes took place.