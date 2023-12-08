Willard High School senior killed Thursday in head-on crash with school bus

A Willard High School senior was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle wreck involving a school bus.

Callista Fisher, 17, of Willard, was killed at the scene. Her name was confirmed late Thursday by the school district.

In a statement to student and employees, the district wrote: "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her friends and family, and ask that you please keep her friends and family in your thoughts and prayers."

Classes will be in session Friday and the school day was expected to start with a statement to all students about Fisher's death and the "resources available to help them grieve."

In the statement, the district said its crisis team of counselors will be at Willard High School "as long as needed to help students and employees process this great loss."

"Our hearts are heavy, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected during this incredibly difficult time."

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Missouri 266, one mile west of Springfield.

The report said a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Harold Budnovich, 68, of Springfield, was going south when it pulled into the path of a westbound Willard school bus driven by Katherine Lopez, 52, of Willard.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

According to the report, after the Ford Explorer and the school bus collided, the bus then hit a 1995 Chevrolet S10 head-on.

More: Willard alderman, former mayor resigns on same day he's charged with two felonies

The Chevrolet was driven by Callista Fisher, who was wearing a seatbelt. She died at the scene.

Lopez, the school bus driver, was also wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to CoxSouth Hospital with minor injuries.

Budnovich, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Willard High School senior killed in head-on crash with school bus