Willard Scott, former weatherman for the "Today" show, dies at 87

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Willard Scott, who served as the weatherman on NBC's "Today" for decades, has died at age 87. Al Roker, who took over for Scott in 1996, said his predecessor was "truly my second dad." CBSN's Lana Zak reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Willard Scott, longtime "Today" show weatherman, has died at the age of 87

    Willard Scott, beloved "Today" weatherman, dies surrounded by family.

  • Willard Scott Dies: ‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87

    Willard Scott, whose exhuberant personality and penchant for honoring fans who reached 100 made him a beloved television icon, died this morning at 87. His death was confirmed by fellow Today show host Al Roker. No cause of death was given. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker shared on […]

  • Willard Scott, Longtime ‘Today’ Show Weatherman, Dies at 87

    Willard Scott, the longtime weatherman for the “Today” show and the original Ronald McDonald, died on Saturday morning. He was 87. “Today’s” Al Roker confirmed Scott’s passing on “Today” and in a heartfelt Instagram post. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker wrote. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age […]

  • A Dungeons and Dragons streamer responded to allegations of virtual reality sexual harassment from former collaborators

    Arcadum, a popular Dungeons and Dragons streamer has been accused of virtual reality harassment by multiple women online.

  • Interior Designer Alfredo Paredes on Collecting Photographs, His Cartier Tank and Gut Instincts

    The former chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Home still hand writes thank-you notes and finds calm in wide open spaces.

  • California families say they were shot at and beaten by the Taliban while trying to evacuate Afghanistan

    Only seven of the eight families managed to escape with the help of their school and their elected official, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

  • Owners of flooded cars are likely to find their insurance doesn't cover the damage

    Many owners of flooded cars could find that, despite carrying insurance, they are out of luck when it comes to recouping their losses.

  • Newsom, Warren see national consequences in recall fight

    California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom enlisted progressive star Elizabeth Warren on Saturday to help him overcome a looming recall election that could remove him from office, warning that his ouster carries possible consequences for the national Democratic agenda on climate change, immigration and reproductive rights. Both Warren and Newsom evoked former President Donald Trump’s tumultuous administration, depicting leading Republican candidate Larry Elder as an acolyte of the billionaire businessman who would undermine the minimum wage, chisel into environmental protections and threaten abortion rights.

  • Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

    Vaccine hesitancy has subsided in the face of the delta surge, with the share of Americans who are disinclined to get a coronavirus shot now just half what it was last January. Support for mask mandates is broad and President Joe Biden's approval for handling the pandemic has dropped sharply. While 75% of adults have gotten a shot, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some hesitancy persists.

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • 'Who orders home delivery in the middle of a flood?': Viral Ida video puts food delivery in spotlight

    Johnny Miller posted a video of a person walking through waist-deep water in New York, apparently delivering food.

  • 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

    Being a millionaire or billionaire -- especially a self-made one -- usually requires being disciplined about saving and spending, as well as investing wisely. Although the super rich can splurge on...

  • Leak inquiry after plans for aftermath of Queen’s death published online

    The Cabinet Office has launched an investigation after official plans for the immediate aftermath of the Queen's death, codenamed London Bridge, were leaked, the Telegraph can reveal.

  • Taliban, opposition fight for holdout province

    Taliban and opposition forces on Saturday battled to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group… with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence.A Taliban spokesman said forces now control four of the province’s seven districts.But the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan said it surrounded (quote) "thousands of terrorists" … and that ‘heavy clashes’ were going on.In a Facebook post, the local leader of Panjshir said the province "continues to stand strongly.”Earlier, a Taliban source said the group's advance was slowed by landmines placed on the road to the provincial capital.It was not immediately possible to get further independent confirmation of events in the valley - which the Taliban were never able to control when they last ruled Afghanistan years ago.On Friday - celebratory gunfire was heard in Kabul as reports spread of the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir.News agencies reported that at least 17 people were killed and 41 hurt in the gunfire.In Kabul on Saturday, Taliban fighters broke up a demonstration by about a dozen women urging the group to respect women's rights to education and jobs.That’s according to private broadcaster Tolo news - the footage showing women coughing.One demonstrator said the fighters had used tear gas and tasers against the participants. The Taliban imposed violent punishments and barred women from school and work when previously in power, but have sought to present a more moderate face this time.

  • Wayfair’s Labor Day sale has the hottest savings we’ve seen anywhere — up to 70 percent off!

    Cozy area rugs, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, furniture for every room in the house — the sale is unreal!

  • Oscar De La Hoya tests positive for COVID-19, replaced by Evander Holyfield for Vitor Belfort fight

    Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh confirmed the promotion is attempting to secure former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield’s services as a replacement.

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to a rare side effect of heart inflammation. * AstraZeneca and the European Commission have reached a settlement on the delivery of pending vaccine doses by the drugmaker, ending a row about shortages. * Lockdowns and travel restrictions last year led to a "dramatic short-lived fall in emissions" of key air pollutants, the World Meteorological Organization said, with fine particle pollution falling by more than a third across parts of Asia.

  • The Official 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here, and Fans Are on the Edge of Their Seats

    Every 👏 Body 👏 Pays👏!!!!

  • Bruised Biden tries to turn the page after US debacle in Afghanistan

    After a hellish month, the president wants to focus on domestic matters – but Republicans won’t let Afghanistan drop from the radar Joe Biden had been riding high in July and early August, but the chaotic scenes from Afghanistan rewrote the narrative. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Once again Joe Biden found himself talking about nation-building, the fragility of democracy and the threat that religious extremists pose to women’s rights. But the president’s interventions on Thursday were focus

  • The Loveliest Embroidered Jeans, Denim Jackets, and Chambray Dresses to Shop Now

    Read on to discover our favorite pairs of embroidered jeans and floral-embellished denim garments.