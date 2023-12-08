Willard teen killed in Thursday crash with school bus, remembered as kind, talented artist

Callista Fisher was a well-liked student and artist at Willard High School. She died Thursday in a three-vehicle accident. Here is one her photos dubbed "multiplicity."

Callista Fisher would have turned 18 on Christmas Eve, but a three-vehicle accident cut her life much too short.

The Willard High School student was killed Thursday afternoon when, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man pulled out in front of a school bus a mile west of Springfield on Highway 266, causing a crash that sent the bus into the path of Fisher's 1995 Chevrolet S-10. No children were on the bus at the time but Fisher, who was wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the head-on collision.

The teen's death shook the Willard community, and many of its citizens took to social media to offer their condolences and reflect on what they loved about the young artist.

Fisher was a major part of the school's art club and had a large portfolio of work, including several impressive sketch drawings. She was also a student journalist.

A few of the dozens of pieces Callista Fisher created during her time at Willard High School.

Kind and talented were the most common descriptions of Fisher posted Friday.

"(Fisher) was the coolest kid in our class, she’ll be missed by us all," one student posted.

"They're painting every sunset and sunrise now. An inspiration to so so so many people, we will never forget you," another classmate posted.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Fisher's family with the unexpected costs of burying their daughter. As of Friday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $8,000.

The News-Leader reached out to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday for more information about what led up to the crash, but a message was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Willard teen killed in crash remembered as kind, talented artist