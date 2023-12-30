Willard wrestles with impending water, sewer rate increase amid public scrutiny

Water and sewer rates are rising in Willard — though exactly when and how large the increase will be is still up in the air.

Willard's sewer treatment is provided by the city of Springfield, which means the expense of the services largely depends on the price set by Springfield, in addition to upkeep and maintenance costs of local infrastructure. Donna Stewart, Willard's interim city administrator, said in 2022 the city incurred a loss of about $200,000 for sewer rate costs and in 2023 this loss more than doubled to $561,000.

In the summer, Springfield raised their per volume wastewater rates by 8% but with the money Willard has already spent from its reserves to cover the higher costs, the city also needs a way to pay for maintenance and labor costs and a way to replenish reserve funds that have been depleted. Willard officials now say a rate increase of 10%, at a minimum, is needed. The last water and sewer rate increases went into effect in January 2022.

Concerns with transparency, communication

The first mention of potential rate increases appeared on the Willard Board of Aldermen's Dec. 11 meeting agenda as a discussion item for the board, with the opportunity for public input before the board decided whether to ask city staff to draft formal ordinances for the rate increases.

At the meeting, Stewart proposed 10% increases that would take effect in January for both the water and sewer rates, noting that after a rate study was conducted additional increases may be necessary. However, a rate change effective January would have only been possible had the board held both the first and second reading of the ordinances and voted to pass the increases at their next meeting, which was Wednesday, Dec. 27.

State statute requires that once rate increases are voted on, a minimum of 30 days must be given before the changes go into effect, to provide time for public notification. At the most recent meeting Wednesday, Stewart clarified that, if a second reading and vote did not take place until the next meeting, the rate changes would go into effect in February.

Following the Dec. 11 discussions, many Willard residents and others on the city's water and sewer system voiced their grievances about the lack of notification and opportunities for public comment. The city had only posted that a discussion of water and sewer rate increases would take place, with no specifics about the amount or effective date.

Michael Wodtke owns The Washboard Cafe with his wife, a local combination laundromat-coffee shop in Willard. He addressed the board Wednesday night, noting that while he does not live within city limits and does not get a vote during alderman elections, he and his business will be impacted by the rate increases. Currently, he said for every load, 25 cents go to water and sewer. While Wodtke said he did not mind the increase, he hoped for more foresight especially with those on the water and sewer system who may not be within city limits.

The Washboard Cafe on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Statutorily, the city is not required to notify citizens beyond the posting of an agenda and inclusion of a public comment period before an ordinance is voted on for approval. However, best practices often err on the side of lengthier public notification throughout any rate change processes, according to City Utilities.

Because of this, and multiple citizens voicing their concerns during public comment, the board postponed the first reading of the ordinances at their Wednesday meeting to take place at their Jan. 8 meeting, instructing staff to find ways to publicize the discussion of future increases both online and otherwise. Staff noted they can add the information to future bills, though the most recent one was already mailed out.

All of those who commented recognized the need for a rate increase and did not voice opposition to a set percentage increase. Rather, those commenting on the increase wanted more transparency with the public on actions related to the rates.

The postponement means the earliest a rate change could go into effect is Feb. 22, though to align with the billing cycle it would likely be later, on March 19, and appearing on the April bill. A 10% increase, Stewart said, would result in about a $10 increase in monthly bills for an average family.

An issue of timing, scale

One dilemma at Wednesday's meeting was whether to hold off on a rate increase until a rate study is completed. With the potential for the rate study to recommend an increase of more than 10%, Alderman Joyce Lancaster wanted to delay a rate hike, to avoid multiple increases throughout the year.

"It's going to cause more sour grapes to have an increase now, and have an increase in two or three more months," she said.

But with a rate study possibly taking until March to complete in house, the city could miss out on half a year of additional revenue that a 10% rate increase would provide if passed sooner. For each month delayed, Stewart said, the city misses out on $30,000 in revenue.

More: Willard alderman becomes new mayor; interim city administrator appointed for third time

Project Manager Steve Bodenhamer estimated a rate increase as much as 15% would be necessary to account for Springfield's increase and the inflation of materials and labor costs. He advised that moving forward Willard should consider a more long-term plan for rate increases, projecting three to five years out to be more prepared and give citizens more information earlier.

The board and city staff agreed to look into what rate study services the Missouri Rural Water Association provides and what a timeline and cost of completing the study by one of the engineering firms that the city utilizes would be, and whether either option would be more efficient than an in-house study.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Water, sewer rates will increase in Willard. How much and when unclear