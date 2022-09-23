Willcox man arrested on suspicion of detonating a pipe bomb; no injuries reported

Willcox officers reviewed surveillance footage, which captured a white Cadillac and a man, later identified as 30-year-old Ronald Stroud, near the blast site.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested a Willcox man on Wednesday, several days after reports that a pipe bomb exploded.

Willcox police searched the area near Curtis and Haskell Avenues on Sunday evening where they found "material, components, and fragmentation consistent with the deployment of a PVC pipe bomb" and contacted ATF agents, police said. No one was reported injured in the explosion.

Willcox officers reviewed surveillance footage, which captured a white Cadillac and a man, later identified as 30-year-old Ronald Stroud, near the blast site.

Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said Willcox police, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted ATF agents in executing a search warrant near the area of West Henry Street and North Douglas Avenue where they found evidence of bomb making.

Stroud was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail on multiple felony counts.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ronald Stroud arrested on suspicion of detonating pipe bomb in Willcox