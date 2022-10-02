Willcox man threatens life of Social Security judge; sentenced to 25 months in prison

gavel

A Willcox man was sentenced to more than 25 months in prison for threatening the life of a Social Security judge, according to a press release from the Arizona District Attorney's Office.

The press release stated that Jeffery Daniel Gladney, 55, left multiple messages on the the voicemail of his attorney's office threatening to assault and kill the United States Social Security Administration Law judge assigned to his case during the early summer of 2020.

In the voicemails, Gladney demanded his benefits to be approved immediately and instructed the legal assistant to relay his messages to the judge, according to the press release.

Gladney was sentenced on Monday by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to serve more than 25 months in prison, the press release said. Gladney had previously pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to assault a federal employee on June 29, 2022.

The press release said that the Federal Protective Service of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation and the prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam D. Rossi.

