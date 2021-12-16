Willem Dafoe was concerned his return as the Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' would simply be a 'power cameo.' He insisted on coming back only if he could do action scenes.

Willem Dafoe is back as Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Columbia Pictures

When Willem Dafoe agreed to reprise his iconic Spidey villain in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the actor had one condition.

It couldn't be a cameo. The 66-year-old star wanted to go all-in if he was going to return as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in the December film.

"I just was concerned about how contrived it was or whether it was just like a power cameo," Dafoe said in an electronic press kit interview from Sony Pictures, shared online by Mulderville. "I really was worried that I wouldn't have something to do."

When he discussed a potential return with director Jon Watts and producer Amy Pascal, he was upfront and honest about how much he wanted to be a part of the stuntwork in the sequel.

"To do this physical stuff was important to me," Dafoe said. "One of the first things I said to Jon and Amy, basically when they pitched it to me, before there was even a script, was 'Listen i don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that's fun for me."

Dafoe continued: "It's really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don't participate in these things because all that action stuff informs your relationship to the characters and the story... It makes you earn your right to play the character."

If you head out to see "No Way Home," fans may be surprised to see just how much Dafoe is in the final film. Not only is he in speaking scenes, but he's also in quite a few action and fight sequences. You'll probably leave wondering how much of that is Dafoe on screen.

Willem Dafoe is back as the Green Goblin and it's more than just a cameo. Columbia Pictures

Probably a decent amount.

In 2002's film, Dafoe famously did a lot of his own stunt work. On one of the film's commentary, which Insider recently listened to, VFX artists recalled how Dafoe wanted to ride the glider and perform as much of his stuntwork as he could. A booklet, which came with the film's three-movie collection, notes that Dafoe "spent hours with stunt coordinator Jeff Habberstad and glider technicians, rehearsing on the Goblin glider."

Behind-the-scenes footage shows Dafoe on the glider and flying on wires with ease.

A screenshot of Willem Dafoe on the Goblin Glider from behind-the-scenes footage of "Spider-Man." Columbia Pictures via YouTube

According to a 2014 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dafoe performs Ashtanga yoga every day. It's something, at the time, the actor practiced for 25 years. It's something he still keeps up with.

"You should see how good at yoga he is," "No Way Home" star Tom Holland recently told fans at a trailer event for the film, which Insider attended.

"I'm supposed to be Spider-Man, supposed to be really flexible," Holland said of Dafoe in "NWH." We would do scenes and the next morning, I could hardly get out of bed and this guy sprung out of bed. Not that we were sleeping in the same bed... He was amazing."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now. You can read our review here.

